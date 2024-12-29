Ghana missed out on qualifying for next year's CHAN competition after losing to Nigeria in Uyo

The Black Galaxies held their Super Eagles B counterparts in the first leg but were dismantled in the reverse tie

A Nigerian football expert has offered his two pence on why the Black Stars were no match on Saturday, December 28

The Black Galaxies' hopes of competing in the CHAN tournament were dashed on Saturday evening when they lost 3-1 to Nigeria’s Super Eagles B team.

A swift and ruthless first-half display by the Nigerians left Ghana chasing shadows.

Three goals in just six minutes effectively sealed the game before the break, rendering Stephen Amankona's sublime strike a mere consolation.

Nigeria dismantles Ghana to reach CHAN 2025

The opening goal arrived in the 18th minute when Ismail Sodiq expertly beat the offside trap and unleashed a clinical strike past goalkeeper Benjamin Asare, GNA reports.

Moments later, Ghana’s woes deepened as a defensive lapse from a corner allowed Nduka Junior, Nigeria’s captain, to double the advantage.

The nightmare continued for the Galaxies when another defensive blunder gifted Saviour Isaac the opportunity to round Asare and calmly slot home, giving the Super Eagles an unassailable lead heading into halftime.

Despite Mas-ud Didi Dramani, Ghana's coach, ringing the changes and Amankona's 73rd-minute strike, the match proved abortive, as the Galaxies lost to their sworn rivals.

According to Afrik-Foot NG, the 2025 CHAN will take place from February 1 to February 25, marking the first time three nations will co-host the tournament.

Nigerian football expert explains CHAN feat over Ghana

Reflecting on the match, Nigerian football expert Fisayo Dairo highlighted key factors that contributed to Nigeria’s dominant performance.

He attributed much of their success to the early start of the Nigerian domestic league, which ensured the players were in peak competitive form.

“To be honest, I just think the fact that the Nigerian league started very early helped the CHAN Eagles over the two legs because the players were in competitive form,” Dairo told YEN.com.gh.

“In the last two editions, Nigeria failed to qualify largely because the league had never started, so that made the difference this time.”

Dairo also emphasised the strategic advantage provided by the team’s coaching setup.

With two of the top three league teams’ coaches overseeing the squad, the players benefitted from familiar tactics and synergy.

“It also helped that coaches of two of the top three teams in the league were in charge of the team, so their understanding of their players helped the team. The three goals were scored by players of those two teams,” he added.

Ghana’s defeat underscores the importance of consistent domestic league activity and the role of tactical cohesion in international fixtures, serving as a stark reminder of the margins that define success at the highest level.

Ghanaians react to defeat against Nigeria

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian football fans expressed their anger on social media after the Black Galaxies endured a crushing defeat to Nigeria in the 2025 CHAN qualifiers.

The loss sparked widespread criticism on X (formerly Twitter), with many blaming the team and its management.

One disgruntled fan commented, "Animguasefoɔ. Sack that Didi before disembarking at Kotoka. 🤮"

