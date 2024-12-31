Black Stars attacker Mohammed Kudus has received high praise from a UK-based Ghanaian coach

The 24-year-old has earned rave reviews from fans and pundits alike since joining West Ham in the Premier League

He has even been tipped as an ideal candidate to replace the injured Bukayo Saka at Arsenal

UK-based Ghanaian coach George Boateng has spoken glowingly about Mohammed Kudus, highlighting the attacker’s immense talent and potential.

Boateng, who served as the Black Stars’ assistant coach during pivotal tournaments, including the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), offered deep insights into Kudus' development as a footballer.

Boateng lauds Mohammed Kudus

Boateng, who stepped down from his coaching role after Ghana’s early exit at the AFCON in Ivory Coast, fondly recounted his time working with the gifted player.

“Kudus is one of the most creative attacking players Ghana has had and is constantly developing,” the 49-year-old revealed during an interview with Tribal Football.

He continued, “He has a great dribble, is so strong physically, powerful, and very technical. I have a huge admiration for him.”

These remarks underscore Boateng’s appreciation for the 24-year-old’s ability to combine flair with substance, traits that have made Kudus a standout both at the club and international levels.

Kudus’ performance at club and national teams in 2024

Despite a challenging stint with the Black Stars in 2024, Kudus has firmly established himself in the Premier League.

His move to West Ham United in the summer of 2023 has seen him thrive, winning over fans with his dazzling footwork and decisive contributions.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate’s impact at the East London club reflects his ability to adapt and shine in one of the most competitive leagues.

National team contributions

Kudus’ journey with the Black Stars began in 2019, debuting under then-coach Kwesi Appiah (who currently coaches Sudan) against South Africa.

Over the years, the former Ajax Amsterdam star has become a key figure for the national team.

According to Transfermarkt, Kudus has made 40 appearances for Ghana, registering 11 goals and four assists across various competitions.

Competition Matches played Goals Assists AFCON Qualifiers 16 5 4 World Cup Qualifiers 10 1 0 FIFA World Cup 3 2 0 International Friendlies 9 1 0 AFCON 2 2 0

