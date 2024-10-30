Rodri was in jubilant mood after his latest career milestone of winning the 2024 Ballon d'Or Award

The Spanish midfielder beat fan-favourite Vinicius to become the first midfielder since Luka Modric in 2018 to clinch the prize

He was not the only one basking in joy as Barcelona players reportedly celebrated his triumph over Vinicius

Manchester City’s Rodrigo Cascante celebrated his Ballon d'Or triumph in a vibrant style, revelling in the achievement of football’s highest individual accolade.

Edging past Vinicius Junior by just 16 points, the 28-year-old midfielder secured the coveted award on Monday night at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

Rodri hoists his Ballon d'Or Award after he was crowned the best player on the planet at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris. Photo by Franck Fife.

Rodri celebrates Ballon d'Or success in style

Although Vinicius entered as a strong favourite, per UEFA, it was Rodri’s consistency and excellence—crowned by a Premier League title with City and a European Championship win with Spain—that elevated him to the top.

Following his moment in the spotlight, Rodri marked the historic occasion with a lively celebration, as Footboom noted.

Videos circulating on social media captured the Ballon d'Or winner dressed in his white long sleeves, surrounded by close friends and supporters.

Amid joyful chants and singing, Rodri and his companions waved white handkerchiefs—a Spanish tradition symbolising victory.

His performance on the field, now matched by this prestigious honour, has cemented Rodri's place among football’s elite and energised his fans and teammates alike.

Barcelona players celebrate Rodri's Ballon d'Or

Rodri wasn’t the only one celebrating his Ballon d'Or win; reportedly, several Barcelona players also rejoiced passionately after the Manchester City star edged out Vinicius Junior for the prestigious title.

According to sources, some Barça players even posted memes on social media, hinting that Vinicius's Ballon d'Or outcome was “karma” after the 24-year-old had confidently touted his chances of winning the award during Saturday’s El Clasico.

How much Rodri earned after Ballon d'Or win

YEN.com.gh also highlighted that while Rodri recently claimed the prestigious Ballon d'Or award, it doesn’t come with any monetary reward.

Despite being one of football’s most coveted individual honours, the Ballon d'Or is purely symbolic and does not offer a financial prize to its recipient.

