Talented Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo has secured a dream move to English club Plymouth Argyle

The Black Stars attacking midfielder joins the English championship outfit on a long-term contract

Baidoo, who enjoyed a successful stint in Sweden, is expected to make his debut in the game against Brentford

Black Stars midfielder Michael Baidoo has joined English Championship side Plymouth Argyle in the January transfer window.

The Ghana international joins Argyle in a record transfer on a three-year deal from Swedish club IF Elfsborg.

Baidoo, who made his Ghana debut in October against Sudan during the AFCON qualifiers, will wear the number 30 and could make his debut for the club on January 11 against Brentford after he is cleared by the English FA.

The former Vision FC player has been in sensational form since moving to Sweden in 2022, where he won Elfsborg Player of the Season in 2023 following an outstanding campaign.

This season, the 25-year-old continued his rich form despite playing as a false nine for his club.

In the Europa League, Baidoo has netted five goals and delivered three assists, including scoring the match-winner against Italian giants AS Roma. In the Swedish Allsvenskan, the attacking midfielder has scored ten goals for Elfsborg.

Baidoo travelled to England last week and watched Plymouth Argyle's 2-2 draw with Bristol City.

He will miss the game against Stoke City due to paperwork but he should be cleared before the FA Cup third round match against Brentford.

Argyle delighted to land target

Having followed the Ghana international for some time, the Championship outfit was close to landing him in the summer transfer window.

However, the deal fell through, allowing Baidoo to continue his career in Sweden.

Head of Recruitment at Plymouth Argyle, Jimmy Dickinson expressed delight after finally landing their target.

“Michael is someone we have been aware of for a long time, and I am delighted that we have finally been able to bring him to Argyle," he said, as quoted by the club's official website.

“He comes to the club with excellent pedigree having been the star of Elfsborg’s Europa League campaign this season and recently made his international debut for Ghana.

“He can play a variety of positions so will add real versatility to the squad, but most of all chose to come to Argyle ahead of other top clubs throughout Europe.

“He is excited to play in England and show what he can do, and we believe he will make a real impact on English football.

“I want to thank Simon and the board for helping us bring him to Argyle in a record deal and look forward to seeing him on the pitch very soon.”

Baidoo previously played for Sandnes Ulf in Norway and FC Midtjylland in Denmark.

