Ghana's Kwaku Ananse-inspired home kit has been ranked the standout jersey of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The predominantly white strip features an eye-catching cobweb pattern inspired by the legendary spider character from Ghanaian folklore

However, Black Stars fans may not see the team decked in the unique outfit after FIFA confirmed colour allocations during the group stages

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Ghana has claimed an early victory ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after its eye-catching home jersey was ranked the best kit among all participating nations.

The Black Stars' splendid outfit finished ahead of football giants Brazil and England, earning widespread praise for its fusion of culture, storytelling and contemporary fashion.

2026 World Cup Kit Rankings: Ghana Beats England, Brazil To Take First Place. Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke.

Source: Getty Images

With excitement building towards the tournament in North America, the jersey has quickly become one of the most admired pieces of football apparel on the global stage.

The recognition comes as a welcome boost for Ghana, whose preparations on the pitch have been far from ideal in recent months.

Ghana's Kwaku Ananse-inspired kit ranked No.1

World Cup kits have become a major source of discussion among supporters and fashion enthusiasts, with every tournament producing memorable designs that live long in the memory.

This year, however, it is Ghana's home shirt that stood above the rest.

In a ranking compiled by The Athletic, the Black Stars secured the top spot ahead of some of football's most iconic nations.

Writer Nick Miller was particularly impressed by the design and even encouraged readers to get their hands on it.

"Even if you don’t buy any of that… well, just look at it."

The ranking focused exclusively on home jerseys worn by the 48 countries competing at the World Cup.

Manufactured by PUMA, Ghana's predominantly white shirt features an intricate cobweb-inspired pattern that pays tribute to Kwaku Ananse, the legendary spider character at the heart of Ghanaian folklore.

Explaining the concept behind the design, the manufacturer stated:

"With a bold graphic drawn from the legends surrounding Kente – the country’s iconic woven cloth – it brings a sense of heritage into the modern game."

For supporters hoping to own a replica, the shirt retails at $100 (approximately GHS 1,181.50).

Top 10 home kits at 2026 World Cup

Cape Verde Belgium Australia Spain Saudi Arabia Morocco Germany England Brazil Ghana

Why Ghana won't use Ananse-inspired kit yet

Ironically, fans may have to wait before seeing the celebrated shirt on football's biggest stage.

According to FIFA's match colour allocations for the group phase, Ghana are not currently expected to wear their highly rated home strip in any of their three Group L fixtures.

2026 World Cup Kit Rankings: Ghana Beats England, Brazil To Take First Place

Source: Getty Images

Under tournament regulations, every participating nation submits both home and away kits before the competition.

FIFA then decides which colours teams will wear in each match to avoid clashes and ensure maximum visibility for players, referees, broadcasters and supporters.

As things stand, the Black Stars are likely to use alternative colours throughout the opening round of matches despite the growing excitement surrounding the jersey.

That said, the possibility remains that the now-famous shirt could finally make its World Cup bow if Ghana progresses beyond the group stage, where kit selections will depend on the teams involved.

Ghana suffers setback before Panama opener

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup had suffered a setback ahead of the opening match against Panama.

The Black Stars head into the tournament with concerns over their readiness and match sharpness.

Source: YEN.com.gh