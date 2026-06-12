Thomas Partey will miss Ghana’s World Cup opener against Panama after Canada refused his visa application

FIFA confirmed it does not control host countries’ immigration decisions and that Canada made the final call

Partey could still feature against England and Croatia because both matches will be played in the United States

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey will miss the Black Stars’ opening match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after being denied entry into Canada.

The Villarreal star will not be available when Ghana begin their Group L campaign against Panama at Toronto’s BMO Field on Wednesday, June 17.

The decision comes after Canadian authorities refused Partey’s visa application, preventing him from travelling from Ghana’s team base in the United States to Canada for the opening fixture.

Thomas Partey will miss Ghana’s World Cup opener against Panama after Canada refused his visa application. Photo by Nick Potts

Source: Getty Images

FIFA confirms Partey denied entry to Canada

Partey, 32, was charged in July 2025 by London’s Metropolitan Police with five counts of sexual abuse and one count of sexual assault. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in September 2025.

In February 2026, the ex-Arsenal midfielder was charged with two additional counts of sexual abuse, which he also denied in April.

Despite the ongoing legal proceedings, Partey was selected in Ghana’s squad for the 2026 World Cup, which is being hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

He joined his Ghana teammates after arriving in Washington D.C. on June 4 before the squad later travelled to their training base in Rhode Island.

However, he will now miss Ghana’s first match of the tournament after being unable to enter Canada.

FIFA confirmed the situation in a statement to The Athletic:

“FIFA can confirm that player Thomas Partey will be unable to travel from Ghana’s team base camp in Boston, USA, to Canada for their first match against Panama on Wednesday, 17 June, as his visa application has been refused by the Canadian government. FIFA is not involved in the immigration processes of host countries, including the adjudication of visas. As with previous FIFA events, the host government ultimately determines who receives a visa and is admitted into the country.”

Canada’s immigration guidelines state that individuals who “have committed or been convicted of a crime may not be allowed into Canada.” Partey has been charged but has not been convicted and is awaiting trial.

Ghana’s World Cup Plans Without Partey

Following the Panama match, Ghana will continue their Group L campaign against England at Gillette Stadium in Boston on June 23 before facing Croatia in their final group fixture at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on June 27.

Partey remains eligible to play in both matches because they will take place in the United States.

The Black Stars have moved into the Graduate Providence Hotel, which will serve as their base during the tournament.

Coach Carlos Queiroz and his team will also use the facilities at Bryant University for training and preparations before travelling to Toronto for their opening match.

After facing Panama, Ghana will return to Rhode Island before heading to Boston for the England clash and then travelling to Philadelphia for the final group game against Croatia.

The Black Stars will be aiming to secure enough points from their three matches to progress to the round of 32 in the expanded 2026 World Cup.

Source: YEN.com.gh