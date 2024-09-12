While the Saudi Pro League continues to make the headlines for its lucrative allure, the Qatar Stars League is quietly doing the same

Over the course of the past few transfer windows, the Qatari top flight has been attracting top talents from Europe

YEN.com.gh takes a look at the 5 top stars, including World Cup and European Championship winners, who moved to the Gulf country

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Middle East is quickly becoming a magnet for top-tier footballers, with the Saudi Pro League spearheading the charge by attracting global superstars.

High-profile names like Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, and Karim Benzema have set the trend in Saudi Arabia, but the Qatar Stars League is also making waves in the region's football landscape.

Marco Verratti, Julian Draxler and Joselu headline the list of top stars currently playing in Qatar. Photos by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA, Clive Rose and Richard Sellers/Allstar.

Source: Getty Images

Qatar has quietly begun drawing in big-name talent, with Italy’s Marco Verratti leading the charge as one of the most notable signings.

Although not as headline-grabbing as the Saudi League, the Qatari clubs have managed to lure several prominent figures this transfer window, signalling their growing ambition.

5 top stars who quietly moved to Qatar

Here’s a closer look at five stars who have taken their talents to the 2022 World Cup host nation.

5. Yacine Brahimi

Known for his exceptional dribbling and flair, the Algerian winger was once a nightmare for European defenders.

His illustrious career includes winning the 2014 BBC African Footballer of the Year award, underscoring his technical brilliance.

Since 2019, Brahimi has been plying his trade in the Qatar Stars League, starting with Al Rayyan before joining Al Gharafa, where he continues to shine.

4. Julian Draxler

A once-promising talent who lit up the Bundesliga with Schalke 04, Draxler's career trajectory saw him move to Wolfsburg and later Paris Saint-Germain.

Though his time in Europe didn’t fully live up to his early promise, the 2014 World Cup winner still holds significant clout.

In a somewhat unexpected move, Draxler joined Al Ahli from Benfica in 2023, signalling a fresh chapter in his journey as he brings his creativity and vision to the Qatari league, as noted by Goal.

3. Luis Alberto

Though Luis Alberto’s stint at Liverpool was forgettable, his true legacy was cemented in Italy, where he became a midfield maestro for Lazio.

Over eight seasons, Alberto's playmaking ability and versatility made him a fixture in Serie A.

This past summer, the Spaniard completed a move to Al-Duhail in Qatar for around £10 million.

According to Corriere dello Sport via Football Italia, Liverpool benefited from the deal, receiving 12% of the fee due to a sell-on clause inserted during his move to Lazio a decade ago.

2. Joselu

Joselu’s career arc is one of remarkable transformation.

After a rough spell at Newcastle, where he struggled to find the back of the net, the Spanish striker resurrected his form, eventually securing a loan move to Real Madrid for the 2023-24 season.

BBC reports that his resurgence saw him help Los Blancos capture the La Liga title, even scoring the crucial goal that sent Madrid to the Champions League final.

Now, Joselu takes on a new challenge with Al Gharafa, looking to extend his impressive career.

1. Marco Verratti

Undoubtedly the biggest name on the list, Marco Verratti's move to Qatar sent shockwaves through European football.

Regarded as one of the most technically accomplished midfielders of his generation, Verratti’s career blossomed at Paris Saint-Germain, where he became the most decorated player in Ligue 1 history, claiming nine league titles.

Many anticipated his continued presence in Europe, but the Italian maestro opted for a switch to Al Arabi in 2023.

Since joining the Qatari side, Verratti has made 25 appearances, further enhancing the league’s profile.

Memphis credits his Brazilian move to God

In a transfer-related update, YEN.com.gh reported that Memphis Depay referred to his move to Corinthians as part of a divine plan.

The Dutch forward, with Ghanaian roots, made a surprising and daring switch to the Brazilian club after his contract with Atletico Madrid expired during the summer.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh