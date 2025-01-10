Black Stars winger Ernest Nuamah has emerged as a transfer target for Everton in the winter transfer window

The Right to Dream Academy graduate could be the first signing of the Toffees under their new ownership

The Olympique Lyonnais winger is reportedly one of the players on the list of players the club wants to sell in January

English Premier League strugglers Everton has turned their attention to Ghanaian winger Ernest Nuamah in the January transfer window.

The Black Stars forward has been on the radar of the Toffees since last summer but could not join the club in July.

However, with the club's new ownership, The Friedkin Group, completing its takeover, the Merseyside team is preparing to make an offer to the Ghana international.

Everton set to make a move for Ghana winger Ernest Nuamah in the transfer window.

Source: Getty Images

According to Give Me Sport, Everton are set to make the Right to Dream Academy graduate their first signing in the winter window.

Nuamah, who joined Olympique Lyonnais in the summer transfer window from RWD Moleenbeck, could leave just six months into his contract. He had earlier joined the French giants on loan before making a permanent switch.

The former FC Nordsjaelland winger's departure could also come as a relief to Lyon, who have been provisionally relegated due to their financial struggles.

Lyon have to sell some players to avoid being relegated at the end of the season.

Nuamah came close to joining Fulham in the summer but the deal fell through at the eleventh hour, forcing the winger to return to France.

This season, Nuamah has made 16 appearances for Lyon across all competitions, scoring just a goal, per Transfermarkt.

Nuamah stars against Frankfurt

The Ghana international enjoyed one of his best games this season in the Europa League against German club Eintracht Frankfurt.

Nuamah scored as the French club secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory at home to continue their good run in Europe.

“I needed this so much and I have been working hard for this,” he said. “I was out at the beginning of the season, then I came back into the squad. I’m so happy and proud to score my first goal and hopefully more will follow," added the Ghana winger.

Despite struggling to be consistent, Nuamah has always proven his qualities in the league with glimpses of enormous talent.

A move to England could be the needed respite for the Right to Dream graduate.

Nuamah celebrates in front of family

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that talented Ghanaian forward Ernest Nuamah could not hide his emotions after scoring in front of his family during the Europa League game against Frankfurt.

The pacy and tricky winger extended Olympique Lyon's lead in the 3-2 victory at Groupama Stadium with a sensational curler in the second half.

Nuamah was replaced with 18 minutes remaining as Jordan Veretout came on for the Ghanaian.

