Legends of Spanish club Barcelona will visit Ghana as part of their African tour programme next month

A team of ex-Barcelona players will face ex-Black Stars players in a friendly encounter at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium

Ghana becomes the fifth country in Africa that the Barcelona legends are visiting after engaging an ex-Zambia team in 2023

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Barcelona Legends have confirmed their trip to Ghana in November as part of their African tour.

Former players of the club including Ronaldinho, Carles Puyol and Victor Valdes are expected to visit Ghana next month, where they will face a select side of ex-Black Stars players.

Ghana's select side will include three-time African Footballer of the Year Abedi Pele, former captain Stephen Appiah and the country's all-time top scorer Asamoah Gyan.

Barcelona Legends announce Ghana trip in November to face ex-Black Stars team. Photo: Stringer/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The game will be played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on November 10, 2024, at 3: 00 pm local time, as stated by FC Barcelona's official website.

Barcelona Legends coach Albert Ferrer will be announcing his squad shortly and will be hoping to continue last season's brilliant form when his charges won all five of the games they played.

The team will continue with their tour with a trip to Qatar for a game against Real Madrid Legends, as reported by Yahoo Sports.

"The Barça Legends programme was created in 2016 and is managed directly by the club. The idea is to bring together former stars in an ongoing project that contributes to the globalisation of the Barça name around the world, thus offering a platform to foster the club's famous values," stated the club.

Ghana becomes fifth Africa visit by Barca Legends

The West African nation will become the fifth country in Africa to be visited by Barcelona Legends since the programme was created in 2016.

Barca Legends first visit to Africa was Mozambique in 2017 before a trip to Morocco in 2019.

In 2023, the team visited Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Appiah frustrated by current Black Stars

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah has expressed frustration over the current state of the senior national team.

The Black Stars have struggled in recent times, including picking just a point in two matches from the opening two games of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

At their last three major tournaments, the Black Stars have failed to go beyond the group stage of the Africa Cup of Nations and the World Cup.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh