The younger brother of Ghanaian media personality Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart has tied the knot

Videos of the ceremony have surfaced on social media, igniting reactions from social media users

Many were concerned about the radio presenter and his brother's looks, especially their haircut

Ghanaian media personality, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart had a great time last weekend at a relative's wedding.

The man reported to be the younger brother of Captain Smart tied the knot in a beautiful, classy wedding.

The seasoned journalist's brother's wedding adds to the number of celebrity-related weddings that took place over the weekend.

Videos of the wedding have surfaced on social media and elicited various reactions from social media users.

Captain Smart played several roles at the wedding. In one of the videos, it was reported that he served as the family head and led the groom and his team to present the items on the marriage list to the bride's family.

The items presented included travelling bags, a blender, an air fryer, drinks, money for the bride's parents, etc. Captain Smart noted that the items were aimed at making the bride's life easy in the marriage.

At another point in the videos shared, Captain Smart sang joyfully as he led praises and worship at his brother's wedding.

Watch the video of Captain Smart singing:

Captain Smart and his brother were clad in beautiful Kente wrappers at the traditional wedding, while they both wore lovely suits to the white wedding.

The bride also wore an elegant Kente outfit for the traditional wedding and a beautiful white gown for the wedding.

Watch the video of Captain at his brother's wedding:

Ghanaians react to Smart and brother's looks

Undoubtedly, Captain Smart and his brother looked good at the wedding, however, Ghanaians were unimpressed with their haircut.

The groom and his brother were criticised for using so much hair dye, known in local parlance as yoomo after getting their haircuts. Aside from the haircut, the couple received well wishes from friends and loved ones.

@Tofik wrote:

"Yommo paaaaa nie."

@Opatey wrote:

"Hahaha. Ei wei dee Yomoland paaa."

@Lebron Critical wrote:

"Captain Piawwww."

@Optimistic wrote:

"But Captain too which beard is this?"

@Diaka Agyei Ebenezer

"Aboy family."

@Eddy MicroDorsty wrote:

"Yoomo mu coupe de tat 😂😂Wa san de line atum."

@Theodore Amoah wrote:

"Captain is it by force you should wear kente."

@The truth wrote:

"I pity rhe woman who marries into this family."

Sam George's wife ties the knot

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the younger brother of MP for Ningo Prampram Sam George tied the knot on April 12, 2025.

Videos from the star-studded wedding reception took over social media, with many others congratulating the newlyweds. The celebration was filled with love, joy, and elegance as family, friends, and well-wishers gathered to witness the couple seal their union.

Many people spoke about the beautiful wedding reception videos, while others spoke about the newly wedded groom.

