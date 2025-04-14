Ghanaian media personality Tima Kumkum has signed as the newest brand ambassador for the KFC food chain

Adom TV presenter Tima Kumkum and celebrity mother shared the exciting news on Instagram

Some social media users have commented on Tima Kumkum about working with an international food brand

Ghanaian media personality Cynthia Tima Yeboah, also known as Tima Kumkum, has recently been appointed as the brand ambassador for Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC).

This announcement comes shortly after Tima Kumkum welcomed her first child with her husband, Dominic Duodu.

Tima Kumkum joins KFC as their new brand ambassador. Photo credit: @timakumkum.

Source: Instagram

In a heartfelt post on Instagram, Tima Kumkum expressed her excitement regarding this new partnership, emphasizing how it would impact her life and provide benefits to her followers.

She shared a striking photo of herself in front of a large KFC signpost in Accra, dressed in a stylish three-quarter-sleeved buttoned-down dress with a belt.

Tima Kumkum's look was complemented by long African braids and subtle makeup, highlighted by bold red lipstick.

In her Instagram caption, she conveyed gratitude:

"Just when I thought I had lost everything, God gave me everything, so excited about this one. Thank you for believing in my brand. The future is looking good already. My people, watch this space for lots of surprises from us."

KFC signs Tima Kumkum as brand ambassador

Ghanaian media personality AJ Pounds and other celebrities have commented on Tima Kumkum's post on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

ajpoundz_gh stated:

"Congratulations Sis on this BIG ONE😍👏."

seesiwa_couture stated:

"I too love this! Jesus only you can do such!."

official_dacoster stated:

"Congrats 🎉❤️."

selassiebrownofficial stated:

"Congratulations ❤️."

seesiwa_couture stated:

"Yayyyy yayyyyy my sister that oooo. Bring me chicken wai."

kofihayford233 stated

"Please, my lunch is on you this week."

rita_adjeiwaa stated:

"Congratulations 🎊 to you darling."

strawberry_fitzness stated:

"Congratulations darling 😍."

kpcollectiongh stated:

"Beautiful 😍."

memorable_gift_shop_extra_o stated:

"Congratulations Timaaaaa @iamtimakumkum I am so proud of you Sis . The Living God is not done with you yet."

nakeeyat stated:

"Mama 🙌 congratulations."

stellathe_star77

"God isn’t done with you yet, more will come your way 🙌🙌❤️."

Check the photos below:

Tima Kumkum rocks a native hairstyle

Additionally, Tima Kumkum has inspired her followers with a new photoshoot showcasing her natural thread hairstyle.

She donned a fashionable African print dress, presenting a fresh, makeup-free look as she prepared to host her interactive entertainment show on Adom TV.

To further celebrate Ghanaian culture, she completed her outfit with black native sandals and colorful African beads.

Check out the photos below:

Tima Kumkum's husband weeps in public

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Tima Kumkum and her husband, who held a christening ceremony for their child.

Tima Kumkum's husband, Dominic Dominic couldn't control his tears during the worship session and prayer session.

The celebrity couple and other notable attendees looked regal in custom-made white attire at the event.

The event attracted attention on social media, particularly after a touching moment where Oheneyere Gifty Anti and others took pictures with the new mother.

