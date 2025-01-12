Forgotten Black Stars midfielder Abdul Salis Samed finally made his long-awaited return to the pitch on Saturday, January 11

The 24-year-old came off the bench to feature in Sunderland's narrow loss to Stoke City in the FA Cup

Currently on a season-long loan from French club RC Lens, Samed would hope to rediscover his form sooner rather than later

Abdul Salis Samed finally marked his much-anticipated return to action, making his debut for Sunderland in the English Championship after a lengthy injury setback.

The Ghanaian midfield enforcer had been sidelined due to a muscle injury, which kept him out of competitive football for over eight months.

Salis Samed makes long-awaited debut for Sunderland

Despite his fitness challenges, Sunderland secured Samed on a season-long loan during the summer transfer window, banking on his potential to bolster their midfield.

His first appearance came in the FA Cup third-round clash against Stoke City, where he entered the fray as a second-half substitute.

While his introduction could not prevent Sunderland's exit from the competition, his return to the pitch was a silver lining in an otherwise disappointing result.

The 24-year-old’s absence spanned an incredible 244 days, during which he missed 23 matches in the Championship, as per Transfermarkt.

His return represents a significant boost for the Black Cats, as they aim to enhance their promotion prospects.

Assessing Salis Samed's performance

Entering the game in the 79th minute with the score locked at 1-1, Samed showcased flashes of his midfield prowess despite signs of rustiness.

His short stint on the field provided a glimpse of his qualities, highlighted by a 94% pass accuracy—completing 33 out of 35 attempts, according to Sofascore.

The Ghanaian also contributed defensively, registering two successful ground duels, one interception, a shot block, and a tackle.

However, a rare lapse in concentration led to an error, which allowed Stoke forward Niall Ennis to net the decisive goal in extra time.

What’s lies ahead of Samed?

The Black Stars midfielder will be eager to build on this performance as he works toward regaining full match sharpness.

Sunderland, currently chasing promotion to the Premier League, will look to integrate him further into their setup.

His next opportunity to impress will come at Turf Moor against Burnley, one of the Championship’s top sides and a favourite for automatic promotion.

A strong display there could solidify his role in Sunderland’s push for a return to England's top flight.

For Samed, it's not just about reclaiming form but also becoming a pivotal figure in the club's quest for success.

