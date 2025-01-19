Augustine Boakye proved clutch once again for Saint-Etienne as he rescued a point for the Greens

The former WAFA playmaker, who was a second-half substitute, scored a scorching goal as Saint-Etienne shared the spoils with Nantes

He would hope to continue his recent purple patch form as the French side seeks to navigate their way out of relegation

Former Ghana Premier League standout Augustine Boakye delivered a moment of brilliance on Sunday, netting a stunning equaliser for Saint-Étienne in their 1-1 draw against Nantes.

The 24-year-old, who came off the bench, continued his recent hot streak, scoring his third goal in just two matches for the French side.

Augustine Boakye scored a stunning goal for Saint-Etienne in their 1-1 draw with Nantes. Photo credit: Jean-Philippe Ksiazek/Getty and @WAFAcademySC/X.

Source: Getty Images

After moving from Wolfsberger, Boakye’s transition to French football had its challenges, but the former West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) playmaker has hit his stride in recent weeks.

His two goals against Reims a fortnight ago salvaged a crucial point for Saint-Étienne, signalling a return to form.

Although his impact was limited in the subsequent clash with Paris Saint-Germain, the Ghanaian midfielder showcased his class once again against Nantes.

Boakye's game-changing substitution

Introduced in the 61st minute, Boakye brought a much-needed spark to Eirik Horneland’s struggling side.

His presence immediately added a sense of urgency and creativity to the Greens’ midfield.

Despite limited chances, his intent was clear, as he recorded the team’s first shot in the 81st minute—an effort comfortably saved by Gautier Larsonneur.

However, Boakye wasn’t finished. Six minutes later, he unleashed a thunderous strike from outside the box that left Larsonneur rooted as the ball nestled into the bottom corner.

The equaliser not only salvaged a point but also underscored Boakye’s growing influence on the team.

Saint-Étienne’s struggles continue despite Boakye's screamer

The draw, while valuable, leaves Saint-Étienne in a precarious position.

With just 17 points from 18 matches, per Sofascore, the Greens remain entrenched in the relegation zone, a worrying scenario for a club of their stature.

Boakye and his teammates will need to build on this result as they prepare for a critical fixture against Auxerre.

Boakye’s role in the survival fight

For Boakye, this run of form represents a personal milestone as he looks to cement his place in Horneland’s plans.

His ability to deliver in clutch moments and create opportunities could prove vital as Saint-Étienne fights to avoid the drop.

The Ghanaian’s technical ability, coupled with his eye for goal, is a significant asset for a team desperate for consistent performers.

As the season unfolds, Boakye’s resurgence might just be the catalyst for Saint-Étienne’s survival hopes.

