Southampton boss van Juric has praised Kamaldeen Sulemana’s recent performances despite their 3-1 loss to Manchester United

The 22-year-old appears to have slowly rediscovered the form that made him a highly sought-after talent in Europe

Despite his brilliant display at Old Trafford, it was the Red Devils that had the last laugh, sealing a 3-1 comeback win against the Saints

Southampton manager Ivan Juric has lauded Kamaldeen Sulemana’s recent performances, crediting the Ghanaian winger’s work ethic and potential as key factors in his resurgence.

Sulemana played the full 90 minutes in the match, causing significant problems for Manchester United's defence with his electrifying pace and skill.

The Black Stars winger's performance did not go unnoticed, with United manager Ruben Amorim admitting his side struggled to contain the dynamic winger.

Despite Sulemana's impressive display, Southampton squandered their early lead, conceding three goals in the final eight minutes.

Amad Diallo's late hat-trick secured a dramatic victory for Manchester United, leaving the Saints to rue missed opportunities and lapses in concentration.

For Southampton, Sulemana's form has been a rare bright spot in an otherwise inconsistent Premier League campaign.

Soton boss praises Kamaldeen Sulemana’s revival

The Ghanaian international will look to build on his promising performance, which could serve as a confidence boost in the weeks ahead.

With Juric’s backing and his own growing momentum, Sulemana appears poised to play a key role in Southampton's efforts to turn their season around.

Speaking about the 21-year-old, Juric said:

"Since I arrived here, he's working well. I think he had quality. I don't know why in these two years he didn't express himself. Now he has to just continue playing like this, he's really good."

Sulemana receives Amorim's praises

After his electric performance for the Saints against Manchester United, Red Devils manager Ruben Amorim admitted it was difficult to mark the Ghanaian.

“They did a very good job, Southampton, creating space between the lines. Their number 20 [Sulemana] with a lot of space behind; we had some difficulties to stop that player," he said after the match.

Meanwhile, it was Sulemana's first full Premier League game this season after struggles with fitness and injuries.

What's next for Sulemana and Southampton?

For Sulemana and his teammates, the loss was a bitter pill to swallow, especially after they had led for much of the contest.

However, they must regroup quickly as they prepare for a challenging trip to the City Ground on January 19, when they will face high-flying Nottingham Forest.

