Arsenal's Premier League title hopes suffered another major blow against Aston Villa on Saturday evening

Despite taking a commanding 2-0 lead, Arsenal saw their advantage slip away thanks to goals from Youri Tielemans and Ollie Watkins

Thomas Partey faced criticism for his role in Aston Villa's second goal, as he failed to properly mark Watkins

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has heavily criticised Thomas Partey following the Gunners’ 2-2 draw against Aston Villa on Saturday night.

Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz fired the Gunners into a commanding position early in the second half, but Villa responded with resilience.

Youri Tielemans’ header halved the deficit before Ollie Watkins struck to equalise during a chaotic spell that stunned the home crowd.

Arsenal Legend Paul Merson has blasted Thomas Partey for his underwhelming performance against Aston Villa. Photo: David Price/Robbie Jay Barratt.

Arsenal thought they had snatched a late winner when Mikel Merino’s strike deflected off Havertz into the net, but the goal was ruled out for offside, leaving Mikel Arteta’s side to rue two dropped points.

The draw leaves Arsenal six points behind league leaders Liverpool, who also have a game in hand. Meanwhile, Aston Villa climbed to seventh in the table, overtaking Manchester City and sitting just two points behind fourth-placed Newcastle United.

This result marks Arsenal’s second stumble in their last three Premier League fixtures, a worrying trend as the title race intensifies. In contrast, Villa extended their unbeaten run to five games in all competitions, solidifying their push for a Champions League spot.

Arsenal legend slams Partey for poor display vs Aston Villa

While Gabriel Martinelli earned plaudits for his efforts, Partey was singled out for his struggles in a makeshift full-back role, earning a disappointing 4/10 rating for his performance.

Merson, speaking on Sky Sports, pointed to Partey’s poor positioning, particularly in the lead-up to Watkins’ equaliser.

The Ghanaian midfielder looked uncomfortable throughout the match, a continuation of his recent struggles when deployed out of position.

The absence of William Saliba due to injury forced manager Mikel Arteta to reshuffle his defensive lineup, leaving Partey to fill in at full-back—a role that has proven challenging for him in the past.

Merson highlighted Partey’s lack of impact and expressed frustration at his inability to adapt to the defensive demands against Villa’s relentless attack.

“He has played for one of the most disciplined defensive teams in Europe, in Atletico Madrid. He’s an older player, a defensive midfield player – he should see the danger. You cannot do that. That can’t win you league titles. It’s just phenomenal what he has done.

“I could understand if it was a young kid who just got in the team but this man has played for Atletico Madrid, one of the most disciplined defensive teams in Europe, that should be his game.

Thomas Partey’s worrying stats vs Aston Villa

Whether it be his inability to stop Lucas Digne’s cross or his poor marking for the equaliser – it’s safe to say Partey endured a very bad day at the office.

The Ghanaian’s stats suggest his performance may have not been as bad as people think – on the other hand, though, stats and numbers don’t equate to goal-defining mistakes like Partey’s.

Minutes played 90 Pass accuracy 81% Accurate crosses 0/1 (0%) Tackles won 0/1 (0%) Defensive actions 6

Arteta will no doubt be assessing his defensive options ahead of the Dinamo Zagreb clash, with the Partey right-back conundrum no doubt playing heavy on the Arsenal manager’s mind.

