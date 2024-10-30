Augustine Boakye, who plays for Saint Etienne in France, has named Sulley Muntari as his football role model

The former Ghana international enjoyed a successful career, winning several titles including the UEFA Champions League

Boakye is hoping to follow in the footsteps of the ex-Black Stars player as he builds his career in France

Saint Etienne midfielder Augustine Boakye has disclosed that former Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari is his role model.

The West Africa Football Academy graduate grew up watching the legendary midfielder representing Ghana at various competitions due to the love his mother had for the ex-Inter Milan star.

According to Boakye, Muntari was his mother's favourite player, making it easy for him to pick him as his idol.

Augustine Boakye shares how his mother's love for Sulley Muntari made him his favourIte player. Photo: Loic Baratoux/ Massimo Cebrelli.

“Sulley Muntari was my idol growing up because my mum loved him so much. I watched him and also fell in love with him. His passion and ambition stood out. Also, I loved his long-range goals and how he fought for Ghana whenever he played. Even in Europe, he paved the way for young ones like me," he told Flashscore.

"This inspiration has not only shaped Boakye’s style of play but also instilled in him a sense of responsibility to represent his country with pride," he added.

Boakye's style of play is similar to the legendary Ghanaian midfielder and hopes to emulate his success in the game.

Muntari won several titles including the UEFA Champions League in 2010 with Inter Milan.

Boakye dreams of playing for Ghana

Boakye started his career at JMJ Academy before moving to the West Africa Academy in Sogakope, Ghana. He later joined Wolfsberger in Austria before sealing a move to France to join Saint Etienne.

Despite his performances for his club, Boakye is yet to receive a call up to the national team.

“I’m from Ghana, so it would be a dream to play for the country but I am not going to force it and say I have to play in the national team," he said.

This season, he has made five appearances in the league for Saint Etienne, per Transfermarkt.

Agyekum ready to switch nationalities

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Belgium-based Ghanaian midfielder Lawrence Agyekum has disclosed his intentions to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The Red Bull Salzburg player, who is currently on loan at Cercle Brugge, was born to a Ghanaian father and a Nigerian mother.

Despite spending most of his time in Ghana and grew up playing for the West African Football Academy in Sogakope, Agyekum insists he will not hesitate to play for Nigeria at the senior level.

