Brazilian sensation Endrick Felipe showcased his flair both on and off the pitch following his stellar performance for Real Madrid

The 18-year-old took to Instagram to flaunt his loved-up moment with his wife after scoring twice in extra time

Despite being a teenager, Endrick has never shied away from showcasing his romantic side to his fans and the world at large

Endrick Felipe showcased his romantic side with his gorgeous wife after starring in Real Madrid's Copa del Rey victory against Celta Vigo.

The 18-year-old, who came off the bench to score twice in extra time, played a pivotal role as Los Blancos secured a dramatic 5-2 triumph at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Endrick showed his unbridled affection for his wife Gabriely Miranda after starring for Real Madrid in their Copa del Rey success. Photos by @endrick/Instagram and Angel Martinez/Getty.

Madrid appeared to be cruising after taking a two-goal lead, but the tide turned late in regulation time.

Jonathan Bamba halved the deficit before former Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso stunned the home crowd with a last-gasp equaliser.

The momentum swung in favour of the visitors, leaving Carlo Ancelotti's side with work to do as the match headed into extra time.

Endrick’s decisive contribution

With the game hanging in the balance, Ancelotti introduced Endrick, and the Brazilian teenager wasted no time making an impact.

Arda Guler, another substitute, set him up with a precise pass, and the 18-year-old unleashed a thunderous strike from outside the penalty area to restore Madrid’s advantage, per 90Min.

The goal reignited the White Angels, and Fede Valverde followed up with a sensational long-range effort to widen the margin.

Endrick then capped off his night with a moment of individual brilliance—a cheeky backheel finish that sealed the victory and sent Madrid into the next round.

Endrick's romantic post-match moment

Away from the action, Endrick shared a heartwarming moment with his wife, Gabriely Miranda, on the Bernabeu pitch.

The couple posed for a photo, which the young forward posted on Instagram with the caption, "My pleasure to met u ...... 😅."

Known for his openness about his relationship, the former Palmeiras star has consistently expressed his affection for Gabriely, whom he married despite his young age.

Eye on the Copa del Rey crown

Meanwhile, the 5-2 win over Celta Vigo keeps Real Madrid’s hopes alive for their first Copa del Rey title since the 2022/23 season.

According to the club's website, the team will discover their next opponent on January 20 as they continue their quest for domestic silverware.

With his standout performance, Endrick has not only bolstered Madrid’s campaign but also strengthened his case for more playing time under Ancelotti.

Looking ahead

As Madrid shifts focus to their upcoming La Liga encounter with Las Palmas on January 19, Endrick will aim to build on his exceptional form.

His recent heroics not only underline his immense potential but also hint at a bright future for both him and Real Madrid.

Endrick celebrates Gabriely's birthday in style

In a related report, YEN.com.gh highlighted Real Madrid prodigy Endrick's touching tribute to his wife, Gabriely, on her 24th birthday.

The couple, who exchanged vows in September, continues to share their deep affection for one another and express hopes for a lifelong bond.

