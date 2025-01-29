Veteran German manager Winfried Schäfer has been appointed as the new technical advisor of the Black Stars of Ghana

Despite questions over his age, Schäfer, 75, is expected to bring his vast experience to the Black Stars

Surprisingly, the 2002 AFCON-winning coach once endured a police scandal after allegedly planting juju before a semi-final game

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Superstition and football have long shared a complex relationship, with many dismissing the influence of black magic while others argue it plays a role in shaping results.

In Africa, belief in "juju" remains prevalent, often surfacing during major competitions.

Winfried Schafer was once arrested for reportedly planting juju ahead of Cameroon's AFCON 2002 clash with Mali. Photos by Shaun Clark and Alexander Koerner.

Source: Getty Images

Winfried Schäfer’s juju controversy resurfaces

With the Ghana Football Association (GFA) appointing Winfried Schäfer as the Black Stars’ new technical advisor, an infamous episode from his past has once again become a talking point.

Back in 2002, during his tenure as Cameroon’s head coach, Schäfer found himself at the centre of a bizarre controversy involving the alleged use of juju.

The incident unfolded in the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where his Indomitable Lions faced off against hosts Mali.

Schäfer's juju shame at the 2002 AFCON

Ahead of the high-stakes encounter, local authorities arrested Schäfer along with goalkeeping coach Thomas N’Kono for allegedly placing a magic charm on the pitch, as noted by The Guardian.

Riot police intervened, and the dramatic scene momentarily overshadowed the football itself.

Despite the controversy, Cameroon dominated the match, securing a commanding 3-0 victory.

A brace from the late Marc-Vivien Foé, coupled with a strike from Salomon Olembe, propelled the Indomitable Lions to the final.

While the accusations cast a shadow over Schäfer’s coaching credentials, his tactical acumen remained undisputed.

Cameroon went on to clinch their second consecutive AFCON title, overcoming Senegal in a tense final that ended in a 3-2 penalty shootout triumph, per the BBC.

Schäfer’s tactical masterclass at 2002 AFCON

Beyond the juju controversy, Schäfer masterminded one of the most dominant campaigns in AFCON history.

His side did not concede a single goal throughout the tournament, showcasing defensive solidity paired with clinical finishing.

Cameroon’s journey to glory began with a flawless group stage performance, securing nine points from three matches.

Identical 1-0 wins over DR Congo and Ivory Coast set the tone before a resounding 3-0 triumph against Togo sealed top spot.

The quarter-final clash against Egypt proved to be a tactical battle, with Patrick Mboma’s solitary strike proving decisive.

Then came the much-talked-about semi-final, where Schäfer’s men dismantled Mali to book their place in the final.

Against Senegal, Cameroon held their nerve in a dramatic penalty shootout, lifting their fourth continental title without conceding from open play.

What lies ahead for Schäfer in Ghana?

Now entrusted with guiding the Black Stars back to prominence, Schäfer takes on dual responsibilities, also serving as Director of Football for the Ghana FA.

His vast experience and past success on the continent bring hope, but his arrival is not without scepticism.

With memories of his AFCON triumph—and the juju controversy—still lingering, Schäfer will look to navigate his new role in Ghana without similar distractions.

Whether his tenure will be defined by tactical brilliance or off-field drama remains to be seen.

Fans react to Schafer, other appointments in Black Stars shake-up

YEN.com.gh also revealed that football enthusiasts have flooded social media with their frustrations following the latest overhaul of the Black Stars' technical setup.

On Tuesday night, the Ghana Football Association unveiled significant adjustments to the coaching staff, yet Otto Addo remains in charge.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh