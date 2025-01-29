Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is reportedly set to boycott the Black Stars if Otto Addo continues as Ghana’s head coach, according to journalist Listowell Mensah.

The rift between Partey and Addo is said to have deepened after the midfielder was controversially left out of Ghana’s squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola and Niger in November 2024.

Partey vs Otto Addo fiasco

Despite being fully fit and playing in Arsenal’s Champions League clash against Inter Milan just days before, his omission raised questions about his future with the national team.

Reports suggested that Addo’s decision to drop Partey was purely tactical, but the player remains displeased.

The 32-year-old had previously missed Ghana’s crucial doubleheader against Sudan in October, citing health concerns and opting not to travel, despite the GFA’s request for a medical assessment.

In his absence, the Black Stars struggled, failing to secure a win and ultimately missing out on AFCON qualification.

Partey, Djiku to decline Black Stars call up?

According to Mensah, Partey is not alone in his stance. Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo and Fenerbahçe defender Alexander Djiku are also reportedly frustrated with Addo’s tactical approach and believe he is not the right man to lead Ghana.

"If Otto Addo stays, Partey will not play for Ghana. He has made his decision. The same goes for Semenyo and Djiku," Mensah claimed.

He further alleged that while some players, including Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew, and Jordan Ayew, may honour future call-ups, they might not give their best performances due to dissatisfaction with the coaching setup.

GFA revamps Black Stars staff

Meanwhile, the GFA has undertaken a significant restructuring of the Black Stars' technical team as part of efforts to revamp the national side ahead of crucial upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

This sweeping overhaul follows a thorough technical review, aimed at addressing the team’s recent struggles and ensuring a more competitive squad for future international competitions.

With a renewed focus on experience, tactical expertise, and mental fortitude, the GFA has reshuffled key positions within the coaching setup, per Ghanasoccernet.

Determined to restore the Black Stars to their former glory, the association has appointed highly regarded German coach Wilfried Schäfer as the team’s new technical advisor, per Ghana FA's website.

In another key appointment, Ghana U20 head coach Desmond Ofei has been promoted to the senior team as an assistant coach, replacing Joseph Lauman.

To enhance the team’s psychological resilience, Belgian sports psychologist Kris Perquy, who boasts 17 years of experience working with the Belgian Football Association and top European clubs, has been brought in to support the squad’s mental preparation.

Source: YEN.com.gh