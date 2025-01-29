The Ghana FA on Tuesday, January 28, made changes to the Black Stars technical team, appointing Winfried Schäfer as technical advisor

The veteran German manager is expected to help Otto Addo guide the Black Stars back to being among the continent's top sides

YEN.com.gh takes a look at the five things you didn't know about the 2002 AFCON-winning coach

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has turned to seasoned German tactician Winfried Anton Schäfer to strengthen the Black Stars’ technical setup.

Despite being advanced in age, Schäfer arrives with a wealth of coaching experience, having worked across multiple continents and guided national teams to success.

75-year-old Winfried Schafer has been appointed as the new technical advisor of the Black Stars. Photo by Omar Vega.

His appointment signals a strategic move by the GFA, bringing on board a coach with a proven track record at both club and international levels.

5 things you didn’t know about Winfried Schäfer

Here are five key facts about Ghana’s newly appointed Technical Advisor:

5. Vast coaching experience

Schäfer’s managerial career spans decades, with over 800 games on the touchline, as per Transfermarkt.

His decent 42.19% win rate underscores his consistency and tactical acumen.

He has coached at various levels, including club and national teams, earning a reputation for revamping struggling sides.

4. Bundesliga pedigree

Before transitioning into coaching, Schäfer enjoyed a stellar playing career in Germany’s Bundesliga, where he made 403 appearances and netted 46 goals.

He featured for Borussia Mönchengladbach and Kickers Offenbach, winning the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, and the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup.

His deep understanding of the game, honed during his playing days, has been instrumental in shaping his tactical philosophy.

3. Success across multiple continents

Schäfer has won eight major trophies as a manager, highlighting his adaptability to diverse footballing cultures.

He led Jamaica to Caribbean Cup success in 2014/15 and steered Al Ain to UAE Super Cup glory in 2008/09.

Beyond club football, he has coached national teams in Cameroon, Thailand, and Jamaica, proving his ability to adjust to different tactical demands and environments.

2. FIFA Confederations Cup finalist

In 2003, Schäfer guided Cameroon to the FIFA Confederations Cup final, where they narrowly lost to France via Thierry Henry’s 97th-minute golden goal, per the BBC.

Despite the heartbreaking defeat, Cameroon’s performances throughout the tournament earned widespread praise.

The Indomitable Lions topped their group after beating Brazil and Turkey, drawing with the United States, and then eliminating Colombia in the semi-finals.

1. AFCON champion with Cameroon

Schäfer’s crowning achievement came at the 2002 Africa Cup of Nations, where he led Cameroon to their fourth continental title.

His tactical blueprint emphasised defensive resilience, and his team did not concede a single goal throughout the tournament.

The Indomitable Lions topped their group with maximum points before edging Egypt in the quarter-finals and dismantling Mali in the semi-finals.

In the final, Cameroon overcame Senegal in a tense penalty shootout, further cementing Schäfer’s reputation as a mastermind on the African stage.

What does Schäfer bring to Ghana?

With Schäfer now tasked with advising the Black Stars, his experience at the highest level could prove invaluable.

His ability to instil discipline, tactical structure, and defensive organisation may be exactly what Ghana needs as they aim to reestablish themselves among Africa’s elite.

Whether he can replicate his past successes with Ghana remains to be seen, but his appointment certainly adds a new dynamic to the national team’s technical direction.

Schäfer juju controversy in 2002

Earlier, YEN.com.gh disclosed that the GFA’s appointment of Winfried Schäfer as the Black Stars’ new technical advisor has reignited discussions about a controversial chapter from his past.

During his time as Cameroon’s head coach in 2002, Schäfer became embroiled in an unusual scandal linked to alleged witchcraft.

Prior to the crucial semi-final clash between Mali and Cameroon, local authorities detained him and goalkeeping coach Thomas N’Kono over claims they had placed a mystical charm on the field.

