Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed he is not the best footballer in the eyes of his son, Mateo

Despite being regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, CR7's son rates a Real Madrid footballer above his father

Meanwhile, Ronaldo continues to age like fine wine as he notched his 921st career goal against Al Fateh

Cristiano Ronaldo has shared a light-hearted exchange with his son, Mateo, about a surprising football debate that didn't go in his favour.

The Portuguese icon, who turns 40 next month, has achieved virtually everything in football.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s son Mateo believes Kylian Mbappe is a better footballer than his father. Photos by Justin Setterfield and Europa Press.

Holding the record for most international goals (135 for Portugal)—a milestone that saw him surpass Ali Daei in 2021, per UEFA.com.

As if that is not enough, CR7 has also etched his name in history with a staggering 141 Champions League goals, more than any other player.

Yet, despite these remarkable achievements, Mateo remains unconvinced.

Cristiano Ronaldo's son claims Mbappé is better

In an upcoming interview with Spanish outlet La Sexta, Ronaldo revealed that his seven-year-old son is a big fan of Kylian Mbappé and even believes the Real Madrid star is a superior player to his own father.

"Mateo, he really likes Mbappé," Ronaldo admitted, as quoted by SportBIBLE.

"He sometimes tells me: 'Hey dad, Mbappé is better than you,' and I reply by saying: 'No, I am better than him, I have scored more goals.'"

Mbappé’s admiration for Ronaldo

While Mateo may rank Mbappé above CR7, the French forward himself has never hidden his admiration for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

During his childhood in Bondy, a northeastern suburb of Paris, Mbappé was obsessed with Ronaldo's playing style, going as far as plastering his bedroom walls with posters of the Portuguese star.

His father, Wilfried Mbappe, once revealed that young Kylian would spend countless hours watching Ronaldo’s highlights online, eager to replicate his idol’s moves.

Fast forward to the present, and the 2018 World Cup winner has lived up to his childhood dreams, establishing himself as one of the best players in the world.

Despite forging his own legacy, he remains vocal about the profound impact Ronaldo had on his career.

Ronaldo stars as Al-Nassr win in Saudi

YEN.com.gh also reported that Cristiano Ronaldo put on a brilliant display, netting a goal and providing an assist to help Al-Nassr claim a 2-1 win over Al-Raed in the Saudi League.

With 15 league goals to his name, CR7 remains the Saudi League’s leading scorer as he edges closer to his ambition of reaching 1,000 career goals.

