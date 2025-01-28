Mohammed Kudus has addressed his form this season as he looks to turn a corner with his performances under Graham Potter

He has struggled to hit the same heights that made him a fan favourite in his debut campaign with West Ham

Nevertheless, the Black Stars attacker has vowed to work on his shortcomings amid growing criticisms over his style of play

Ghanaian international Mohammed Kudus has issued a determined pledge to reignite his form as he navigates a challenging spell at West Ham United.

The 24-year-old, whose debut campaign for the Hammers dazzled fans, has struggled to replicate that initial impact this season, leaving some supporters yearning for more of his trademark brilliance.

While Kudus’ statistics aren't unimpressive, they fall short of the lofty expectations placed on him.

As per Transfermarkt, the former Right to Dream Academy star has contributed five goal involvements in 21 matches across all competitions this season.

Notably, he remains just two goals behind West Ham's joint-top scorers, Tomas Soucek and Jarrod Bowen, and a single strike away from Lucas Paquetá, as cited by ESPN.

However, inconsistency has opened him up to criticism. Despite this, Kudus remains resolute, emphasizing his commitment to reaching peak performance.

Mohammed Kudus vows amid his recent struggles

Speaking to West Ham's official website, he acknowledged the gap between his current form and personal ambitions:

“I set higher standards for myself. I’m not there yet, but we keep working because, individually and as a team, we all know the reality of the situation we are in.”

His drive to improve extends beyond personal milestones, as Kudus reiterated his focus on making a meaningful impact on the team.

"I want to get a higher number of goals and assists and, most importantly, get more points for the team," he declared, signalling his intent to combine individual brilliance with collective success.

Currently, West Ham occupies 14th position in the Premier League standings after 22 games in the ongoing campaign.

Their most recent outing saw them battle back from a goal down to secure a 1-1 draw against Fulham, a match where Kudus delivered a near-full-throttle performance, showcasing flashes of his creative spark.

What's next for Kudus and West Ham?

With a crucial London derby against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge looming on February 3, Kudus and his teammates will look to build momentum and climb the table.

For the Black Stars playmaker, this fixture offers yet another platform to deliver the high standards he demands of himself and help the Hammers regain their footing.

As Kudus strives to rediscover his scoring touch and influence games decisively, the coming weeks could prove pivotal in his journey to reestablish his role as a key player in West Ham's campaign.

