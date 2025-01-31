The Ghanaian players remaining in the UEFA Champions League have found out their opponents for the UEFA Champions League

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League, which took a new format, will see 16 teams compete for places in the quarter finals

Ibrahim Osman, Mohammed Salisu and Ibrahim Sulemana will all be involved in the playoffs of the competition

The draw for the playoffs of the new format of the UEFA Champions League has been held with some mouthwatering fixtures.

Manchester City will be facing Real Madrid for the third season running while in an all-French affair Brest engages Paris Saint Germain.

The playoffs stage of the competition will see three Ghanaians player represent their clubs with hopes of advancing to the round of 16.

Ibrahim Osman, Ibrahim Sulemana and Mohammed Salisu handed tough draw in the UEFA Champions League. Photo: Pedro Salado/ Photo Agency/ Neal Simpson.

Source: Getty Images

Thomas Partey remains the only Ghanaian player whose team reached the last 16 after Arsenal finished third in the first round.

YEN.com.gh looks at the Ghanaian players and the teams their clubs will face in in the playoffs.

Mohammed Salisu - AS Monaco

Salisu, has been one of the most consistent Ghanaian players in the competition this season, scoring a goal in the UEFA Champions League for AS Monaco. The French giants finished the league phase of the competition in 17th position and will face Portuguese outfit Benfica in the playoffs.

Ibrahim Osman - Feyenoord

The young forward, who is currently on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion, has blown hot and cold for the Dutch giants. However, he has been a part of the team's UEFA Champions League campaign. He has made five appearances for the club in the competition, per Transfermarkt. Osman and Feyenoord have drawn Italian giants AC Milan in the playoffs after 19th in the league phase.

Ibrahim Sulemana - Atalanta

Yet to make an appearance for the club in Europe's elite competition, Sulemana will be hoping to get involved in action in the elimination stages. Atalanta narrowly missed out of automatic qualification after drawing 2-2 with Barcelona in the final round of games. However, the Italians will face Club Brugge of Belgium.

The complete draw

European champions Real Madrid will face Manchester City in what is fast becoming an European rivalry. The Spaniards travel to England for the first leg.

Meanwhile, last year's runners up Dortmund will engage Sporting Lisbon while Brest and Paris Saint Germain square off in France, as reported by UEFA.

In another match Celtic will welcome Bayern Munich to Scotland, Club Brugge will take on Atalanta with AS Monaco up against Benfica with Juventus playing PSV Eindhoven.

Girona star shares Partey's weakness

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Girona forward Arnaut Danjuma has disclosed that the Spanish club worked on exploiting Thomas Partey's weaknesses during the UEFA Champions League game on Wednesday evening.

Danjuma scored but Arsenal came from a goal down to beat the La Liga outfit 2-1 and reach the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Partey was deployed at the right-back role and lasted only 45 minutes before he was replaced after the break by Dutch defender Jurrien Timber.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh