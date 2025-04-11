Coastal erosion in Ketu South has continued to devastate communities, displacing hundreds of people despite presidential promises

Joel Kofi Degue urged the government to declare a State of Emergency and implement long-term coastal protection measures

Residents said they were frustrated by the lack of concrete action and ongoing destruction after President John Mahama's visit

Coastal erosion has been an ongoing issue in the Southern Volta region for decades, particularly affecting communities like Agavedzi, Salakope, Amutinu, and Adina.

The erosion problem started gradually but worsened significantly in recent years due to rising sea levels, the construction of defensive walls on neighbouring shores, and increased human activity along the coast.

Agavedzi, once a thriving fishing community, has faced severe destruction as the sea has relentlessly eroded its shores.

Southern Volta residents are demanding intervention to prevent further destruction of Ghana's coastal regions.

In recent months, coastal waves have escalated, with an alarming increase in the frequency and intensity of high tides, causing widespread damage.

This has resulted in the loss of homes, the displacement of over 600 residents, and a grave threat to livelihoods and public health.

Since March 2025, at least 51 households in Agavedzi alone have been completely swept away, and around 300 residents have been affected in various ways.

The situation has escalated to the point where residents fear the complete loss of their homes and the community by June 2025 unless immediate action is taken to halt the erosion.

Mahama visits tidal wave flooding victims

In March 2025, per Graphic, President John Mahama visited the affected coastal areas of Southern Volta, including Agavedzi, to assess the damage and provide support to the victims of coastal erosion.

During the visit, he made several key promises to assist the displaced communities, including cash donations for victims and urgent calls for the continuation of the Blekusu Sea Defense Project, a long-delayed initiative aimed at preventing further destruction.

The President's visit was seen as an important step in drawing national attention to the plight of the affected communities.

However, the promises made were met with mixed reactions, as residents and authorities expressed frustration over the delayed construction of the sea defence wall and the lack of progress on government-backed housing projects.

Local government officials, such as the assembly member for Agavedzi, Eben Assah, also echoed the need for urgent government intervention, particularly regarding shelter and basic infrastructure.

Southern Volta: no improvement since Mahama’s visit

Since the President Mahama’s visit, conditions in Agavedzi and the surrounding communities have not significantly improved.

The sea continues to encroach upon the land, threatening more homes each day. Many residents, like Evelyn Setu and Makafui Atayi, still face the daily nightmare of watching their homes slowly disappear beneath the waves.

“Things are getting worse. Every night, the waves are more intense. I had to remove the roof of my house to prevent it from collapsing,” said Makafui, one of the hardest-hit residents.

The worsening situation also saw the Denu-Keta highway partially blocked by sand deposited by the sea, and some electricity poles are now dangerously close to the shoreline.

In addition, many victims are still living in makeshift shelters, relying on salvaged materials like palm fronds and wood, but these structures are inadequate and offer little protection from the advancing sea.

“We are still waiting for help,” lamented Evelyn, whose home is under constant threat from the rising tides. “The sea keeps hitting, and nothing has been done to fix it.”

A concerned citizen, Joel Kofi Degue, has expressed deep frustration and urgency regarding the ongoing devastation caused by tidal waves and coastal erosion in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region.

In an open letter, Degue called for a state of emergency in the affected areas, the resettlement of displaced residents, the protection of critical infrastructure like the Keta-Denu Littoral Road and the implementation of the sea defence project in the area.

Degue emphasised that, despite the president's visit, no concrete actions have been taken to address the concerns outlined in his earlier open letter. He highlighted that after the president’s visit, further destruction occurred, including the continued loss of homes and public infrastructure, as well as the displacement of more residents.

“Communities in Southern Volta deserve more than just compassion; they deserve decisive action,” Degue states, urging the president to leverage his position to bring both national and international support to address the crisis."

Government's response to Southern Volta tidal flooding

Since the President’s visit, there have been some attempts to provide temporary relief, such as setting up shelters in the community centre and a local school for displaced residents. However, the government's follow-up response has been criticised for lacking urgency.

While the funding for the West African Coastal Areas (WACA) project is reportedly available, many believe that bureaucratic delays have slowed the implementation of solutions that could prevent further destruction.

The local assembly member has expressed disappointment at the pace of the sea defence project.

“We cannot wait any longer for promises. The people are suffering, and their homes are disappearing. The government needs to move faster,” he stated.

The general sentiment among residents is one of frustration and despair. They feel that although the government has acknowledged their plight, no significant progress has been made since the visit, and the promised measures have yet to be fully implemented.

Coastal devastation continues in Southern Volta despite promises by President John Mahama to intervene.

NGO calls for action on coastal erosion

Various NGOs and coastal experts have also weighed in on the situation.

Edward Kwadzo Eddah, the Volta Regional Chairman of the West African Coastal Areas Project, has called for faster action, stating that the funds are already available and urging the Ministry of Environment, Science, and Technology to expedite the necessary processes.

External reports have highlighted the increasing threats of rising sea levels and the lack of sufficient coastal protection infrastructure, not only in Ghana but across the West African coastline.

Experts have warned that without urgent and coordinated intervention, the entire coastal region could suffer devastating losses in the coming years.

The Some Traditional Council, which represents multiple communities affected by the erosion, has also joined the call for immediate government action, emphasizing the urgency of completing the sea defence projects.

Despite the promises made during the president’s visit and the recognition of the severity of the crisis, the people of Agavedzi and the surrounding communities still urgently need help.

The pressure is mounting on the government to fulfil its promises and implement solutions to protect these vulnerable communities before they are lost to the sea forever.

NADMO: Keta could be lost to sea

In August 2024, YEN.com.gh reported that the National Disaster Management Organization warned that Keta's coastline could be lost to the sea in a few years.

The former Deputy National Coordinator of the organization, Seji Saji, urged the central government to finally complete sea defences to protect Ghana's coastline.

The Ghana Hydrological Authority also previously warned that about two-thirds of the coast was at risk of sea erosion and needed immediate government attention.

