Inaki Williams and his younger brother Nico Williams combined once again to hand Athletic Bilbao victory in their Europa League game against Viktoria Plzen at San Mames.

The Black Stars forward served Nico the assist for the opener as the Rojiblancos strolled to a 3-1 victory to finish second in the new format of the competition.

Williams has now contributed five goals in eight matches in the competition to ensure Athletic Bilbao secure their place in the last 16. He has scored four and delivered one assist.

Inaki Williams serves younger brother assist as Athletic Bilbao beat Viktoria Plzen. Photo: David S.Bustamante.

Meanwhile, in an electric start to the game, it was the host that dominated the early exchanges.

Halfway into the game, Williams burst forward from the right before finding his brother in the box, who calmed rolled the ball into the net.

Athletic Bilbao went into the break with the lead and doubled the advantage on the hour mark through defender Yeray Alvarez.

With 19 minutes remaining, the visitors pulled one back through Milan Havel.

However, the La Liga outfit restored their two-goal lead after second half substitute Javier Marton scored moment after replacing Gorka Guruzeta.

Williams lasted 70 minutes and was replaced by Alvaro Djalo.

Another Ghanaian in the game was Viktoria Plzen's Prince Adu Kwabena, who lasted 62 minutes.

