Dutch forward Arnaut Danjuma has shared Girona's game plan before the UCL game against Arsenal

The Girona forward was on target as the La Liga outfit lost to Arsenal on Wednesday evening in Spain

Thomas Partey was deployed as a right-back by Mikel Arteta despite concerns by fans of the club

Girona forward Arnaut Danjuma has disclosed that the Spanish club worked on exploiting Thomas Partey's weaknesses during the UEFA Champions League game on Wednesday evening.

Danjuma scored but Arsenal came from a goal down to beat the La Liga outfit 2-1 and reach the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Partey was deployed at the right-back role and lasted only 45 minutes before he was replaced after the break by Dutch defender Jurrien Timber.

The Ghanaian midfielder struggled against Danjuma who attacked for Girona from the left side.

“We analyzed the game beforehand and noticed that Partey, being a midfielder, leaves space behind him,” Danjuma told CBS Sports, as quoted by Ghana Soccernet.

According to Danjuma, they had trained on taking advantage of those spaces, one of which worked, leading to his goal.

“We trained on exploiting that, and it worked well," he added.

Arsenal finished the first round of the new UEFA Champions League format in third place, gaining automatic qualification to the last 16.

Meanwhile, Girona have been eliminated from the competition after finishing in 33rd position.

"Our Champions League journey ends, but the memories stay forever. Thank you to our incredible fans for every cheer, every chant, and every moment of support," wrote Danjuma after the game.

Thomas Partey's role change at Arsenal

This season, the Ghana international has served in different positions, often switched between midfield and defence.

Despite concerns from fans over his right-back role, Arteta seems to have made a decision.

In the Premier League, Partey has played six times as a right-back, with the Gunners winning only one. The latest criticism came after his position was exploited by Aston Villa in the 2-2 draw in the Premier League.

However, the Spanish gaffer maintains, he remains handicapped at that position despite Jurrien Timber's availability.

Meanwhile, in his favourite role, Partey is arguably one of the best. The Black Stars captain has netted two goals and delivered two assist in the Premier League.

"Well I think the answer is clear but I’m in a team where we all play for each other so I’m very comfortable playing in any position to try to give my best for the team," Partey responded when asked of his favourite position, as quoted by Citi Sports.

Partey is currently in his final season at the club but Arsenal are yet to open contract extension talks with the 31-year-old.

Partey helps Arsenal progress in UCL

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey climbed off the bench to play a key role as Arsenal reached the knockout stage of the UEFA Champions League.

The London giants brushed aside Dinamo Zagreb at the Emirates 3-0 to seal their place in the last 16 of the competition.

Having started the game on the bench, manager Mikel Arteta introduced the experienced midfielder on the hour mark as a replacement for right-back Jurrien Timber.

