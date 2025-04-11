A pretty Ghanaian lady said she would not give her boyfriend money no matter what the situation may be in their relationship

The young lady explained that she believes her money is her's alone while the man’s money is for both of them

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied opinions on the post

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A young Ghanaian lady has disclosed what she will not do in a love relationship no matter what happens and the consequences that may follow.

The young lady has decided not to give her money to any man she is in a relationship with.

Ghanaian lady says she does not give her boyfriend money but takes it from him. Photo credit: @eddie_wrt

Source: Twitter

In a video on X, the lady gave reasons for her decision and clarified that she would rather take money from the man.

“I can't give my money to my boyfriend. My money is mine, and his money is our money. I will not do that. I will not give a guy my money.”

When asked why she won’t give her partner any money but takes from him, the lady justified her rationale, claiming the main reason for that is because the boyfriend is a man.

The presenter then asked her what she gave in the relationship since she does not contribute financially to the union.

The lady stuttered a bit, possibly as a way to think about the question and said she would give every other thing apart from money.

Ghanaian lady says she takes money from her man but will never give him hers.

Source: UGC

“I’m giving him everything. Even love is enough.”

She concluded that any lady who gives her boyfriend money must stop since that is not good practice in her view.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians blast lady refusing to give boyfriend money

Social media users who watched the video shared their thoughts on the post. Many disagreed with the lady and admonished her to change. A few, however, supported her and explained that she may have her reasons for doing such a thing.

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@sagacious_40474 said:

"If she's my girlfriend, that day naa breakup straight no dulling."

@lil_JBz1 wrote:

"By this time, she be the one taking care of her boyfriend seriously 😂😂."

@Zinidine322672 said:

"The insults be too much. Everybody is entitled to his/her opinion so why attack her? A lady with this mindset will never help you when you are down financially hmm."

@FEllykplim wrote:

"She will definitely not contribute anything to her own wedding, not even the pant she wears 😂😂."

@kofixgee19 said:

"Imagine bringing this one home as a wife."

@AppiahE20636078 wrote:

"Opinions are like noses."

@MAHAMABA2024 said:

"Use the love to buy clothes erh."

"Don't marry broke men": Ghanaian lady says

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady had advised her fellow ladies to desist from dating and marrying men who cannot give them GH¢2,000 a month.

The lady classified men who can't give their partners GH¢2,000 every month as broke.

In a TikTok video, she said such men are unable to care for their partners and do not deserve to be loved.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh