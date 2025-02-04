A top politician has demanded the arrest of Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku

According to him, Kurt Okraku should be behind bars following the tragic passing of Kotoko superfan Nana Pooley

Meanwhile, the GFA has immediately suspended matchday 20 games in the league and charged some players and officials

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Solomon Owusu, a key figure in Alan Kyerematen’s Movement for Change, has called for the arrest of Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku, following the tragic passing of Asante Kotoko supporter, Nana Pooley.

The outspoken politician, a devoted fan of the Porcupine Warriors, believes the GFA boss should be held accountable for the violent events that led to Pooley’s fatal stabbing in Nsoatre.

A top politician has explained why GFA President Kurt Okraku is culpable for the death of Asante Kotoko fan Nana Pooley. Photo credit: @AsanteKotoko_SC and @ghanafaofficial.

Source: Twitter

Top politician reveals why Kurt Okraku should be arrested

Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Angel 102.9 FM, Owusu expressed shock that Okraku remains free while others have been arrested.

"Why should someone lose his life because of football?" he questioned.

"Aside from Nsoatreman, who must take responsibility for this tragedy, I don’t understand why Kurt Okraku has not been arrested yet."

The political figure likened the situation to a party host being held accountable for any unfortunate incidents at their event, drawing a parallel to the GFA’s role as the governing body of the Ghana Premier League.

"Security is the FA’s responsibility. If a life is lost at a league venue, the home team should bear some blame, but the GFA must also be held accountable," he emphasised.

Owusu further argued that Okraku should have stepped down in the wake of Pooley’s death.

"Kurt should have even been arrested before Hon. Ignatius Baffour-Awuah. But because we don’t like taking responsibility in this country, he is still in office. Otherwise, he should have resigned by now," he concluded.

As investigations continue, Owusu’s comments add to the growing public outrage over stadium security and fan safety in Ghanaian football, per the BBC.

The case has intensified calls for reforms within the domestic league, placing increased scrutiny on the GFA’s role in ensuring safety at match venues.

Minister, 2 others to face court after Pooley's death

YEN.com.gh also reported that former Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Hon. Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, along with two other suspects, Joseph Kyeremeh and Agyemang Duah, is expected to appear in court today, Tuesday.

A Kotoko fan has accused Baffour-Awuah of inciting Nsoatreman FC supporters, escalating tensions that led to the tragic events at Nana Koramansah Park on Sunday.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh