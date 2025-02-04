A resurfaced video of Nana Pooley performing his matchday ritual for Asante Kotoko has left Ghanaians saddened

The passionate fan, who tragically lost his life on Sunday, February 2, unapologetically displayed his love for Kotoko before his death

Meanwhile, Ghana Police has arrested three individuals in connection to the death of Pooley

The untimely passing of Francis Yaw Frimpong, affectionately known as Nana Pooley, has cast a shadow of grief over Ghana’s football community.

The devoted Asante Kotoko supporter tragically lost his life following his club’s Ghana Premier League encounter against Nsoatreman FC.

Nana Pooley's unfortunate death on February 2, 2025, has left the football community and the country at large in a state of mourning. Photo credit: @BerkoRich, @3SportsGh and @AsanteKotoko_SC.

What should have been another intense league fixture turned into a scene of chaos and violence, ultimately leading to Pooley’s heartbreaking demise.

The disturbances that erupted during the match escalated, resulting in the fatal attack that has left many in disbelief, the BBC reports.

As the nation continues to come to terms with the devastating loss, a resurfaced video of Pooley performing his iconic matchday ritual has reignited emotions.

Pooley’s iconic matchday ritual captured in resurfaced video

A viral video spotted by YEN.com.gh shows the late fan engaging in one of his pre-match traditions—playing the gong-gong as he ushered in the team bus.

This act, deeply rooted in Ghanaian culture, symbolises the role of a town crier, responsible for mobilising and informing communities, as described by the West Africa Civil Society Institute (WACSI).

The video has stirred an outpouring of emotions from football lovers across social media:

@SirSam857 expressed deep sorrow:

“So sad… rest well bro and may God save your soul, Amen 🙏.”

@Reginaa2039 acknowledged his unwavering dedication:

“The guy really loved the club.”

@Aisha026268 kept it simple yet powerful:

“So sad.”

@CFemented, a rival fan, paid tribute:

“If ‘Die Hard Supporter’ was a person. I’m a Hearts of Oak fan but massive respect for him. Rest well champ 🕯️🙌🏽.”

Meanwhile, the owner of Nsoatreman FC, Hon. Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, a former Minister of State and ex-Member of Parliament for Sunyani West, has been arrested alongside two other individuals, Agyemang Duah Owusu and Kyeremeh Joseph, to assist in ongoing police investigations.

Incoming Sports Minister vows to pursue justice for Pooley

YEN.com.gh also reported that Kofi Adams, the Minister-designate for Sports and Recreation, has vowed to pursue justice for the tragic killing of Nana Pooley.

Addressing the shocking incident, Adams assured that law enforcement would take decisive action to ensure accountability.

