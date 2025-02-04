A former Minister of State and two other individuals will be arraigned before the court on Tuesday, February 4

This comes on the back of the tragic death of passionate Asante Kotoko fan Francis Yaw Frimpong, better known as Nana Pooley

Pooley's passing has thrown the football community and the country at large into a state of mourning

Former Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Hon. Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, alongside two other suspects, Joseph Kyeremeh and Agyemang Duah, is set to appear before court today, Tuesday, February 4, following the fatal stabbing of Asante Kotoko supporter Nana Pooley.

Eyewitness reports suggest the ex-Sunyani West MP played a role in the violent incident that led to Pooley’s untimely demise.

One Kotoko fan alleged that Baffour-Awuah incited Nsoatreman FC supporters, fuelling tensions that ultimately resulted in the tragic events at Nana Koramansah Park on Sunday.

Ignatius Baffour Awuah, 2 others to face court today

In response, law enforcement swiftly moved in, apprehending the former minister and his co-accused on Monday to aid investigations, per 3news.

A search of one suspect’s residence led to the discovery of a pistol loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition, as well as a bloodstained outfit, deepening suspicions surrounding their involvement.

According to Saddick Adams, the former Minister of State and the aforementioned duo will be arraigned before the court today, February 4.

With the spotlight now on legal proceedings, the focus shifts toward ensuring those responsible are held to account, reinforcing the need for stricter security measures at football venues to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Kotoko, GFA take swift action after Pooley's death

In a statement released by Asante Kotoko, the club announced the suspension of all first-team activities until justice is served.

Similarly, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has suspended all Matchday 20 fixtures, ensuring investigations proceed without disruption.

Additionally, the Nana Koramansah Park has been indefinitely banned, while the GFA’s Disciplinary Committee has charged four Kotoko players and six from Nsoatreman FC for their roles in the altercation.

As the case unfolds in court, football authorities, fans, and the general public remain eager for accountability.

Incoming Sports Minister vows to bring Pooley's killers to book

YEN.com.gh also reported that Kofi Adams, the Minister-designate for Sports and Recreation, has reiterated his commitment to securing justice for the tragic killing of Nana Pooley.

In response to the shocking incident, Adams assured that law enforcement would take decisive action.

His statement follows widespread public outrage, with many demanding swift justice and stricter measures to curb violence in Ghanaian football.

Source: YEN.com.gh