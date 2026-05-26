Former Southampton player Victor Udoh dies at 21 under suspicious circumstances

Udoh's journey from Nigeria to Belgium showcased his promising football career

Royal Antwerp expresses heartfelt condolences following the tragic news of Udoh's passing

Former Southampton player Victor Udoh has died at the age of 21 under what have been described as suspicious circumstances.

According to reports from Belgium, the young forward was found dead in Abuja, the capital city of his native Nigeria.

Nigerian footballer Victor Udoh passes away under ‘suspicious circumstances'

Source: Twitter

The exact cause of his death remains unknown but Ghanaian sports journalist Nuhu Adams shared on social media that Victor Udoh passed away with suspected food or alcohol poisoning.

He added that Udoh had gone out with friends the previous night and did not wake up the following morning, while Belgian outlet Nieuwsblad reported that he had recently returned to Nigeria after the Czech domestic season.

Udoh's former club Royal Antwerp confirmed the heartbreaking news in an official statement:

"With great dismay, RAFC has learned of the passing of former player Victor Udoh."

"Our thoughts are with Victor’s family, friends, and loved ones. We wish them much strength, support, and warmth during this particularly difficult time. Rest in peace, Victor."

Udoh, who played as a forward, moved from Abuja to Belgium during his teenage years to pursue his football dream with Royal Antwerp.

He initially joined the club’s youth setup and quickly rose through the ranks after impressing with 12 goals in 21 appearances at youth level.

Those performances earned him a senior debut in the Belgian Pro League at the age of just 19.

He went on to make 28 appearances for Antwerp's first team, although he did not score and registered two assists.

Despite those numbers, his potential attracted interest abroad.

Southampton moved to sign the promising youngster in January 2025, handing him a three-and-a-half-year contract.

Victor Udoh: Nigerian Youngster Passes Away ‘Under Suspicious Circumstances'

Source: Twitter

He immediately joined the club’s development side, where he rediscovered the form that had accelerated his rise in Belgium.

Udoh scored twice and provided one assist in eight matches.

However, he was unable to break into Southampton’s first team and left the club by mutual consent only months later, shortly after the start of the 2025/26 season.

In October, he joined Czech second-division side Dynamo České Budějovice, signing a deal that would have kept him at the club until 2028.

Source: YEN.com.gh