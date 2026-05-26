Messi's injury scare has been eased as Inter Miami delivers good news ahead of the 2026 World Cup

Argentina are aiming to defend their World Cup title in the USA, Canada, and Mexico this summer

The star forward’s workload is to be carefully managed after a two-assist display before substitution

Inter Miami CF have delivered reassuring news on Lionel Messi after the Argentine captain limped off during a 6-4 MLS win over Philadelphia Union on May 24, 2026, easing fears ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Medical tests confirmed the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner is suffering from muscle fatigue and overload in his left hamstring, rather than a serious tear.

Lionel Messi receives encouraging injury news after exiting MLS clash, with recovery expected ahead of 2026 World Cup. Image credit: FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Messi, who contributed two assists before being substituted in the 73rd minute, immediately felt discomfort and walked straight to the dressing room, sparking concern given the tournament is only weeks away.

Inter Miami gives update on Messi's fitness

However, club doctors have ruled out major damage and expect recovery through rest and careful workload management.

As Heavy stated, Inter Miami said his return will depend on his progress. At the same time, interim coach Guillermo Hoyos insisted the decision to withdraw him was precautionary due to fatigue and the heavy pitch conditions.

The 38-year-old has been in strong MLS form with 12 goals and eight assists this season, despite managing his minutes carefully.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi remains central to Argentina’s plans as they prepare to defend their World Cup crown in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni will monitor his fitness closely, with warm-up matches scheduled in June before the group stage begins.

Source: YEN.com.gh