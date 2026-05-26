Rhys Williams is set to leave Liverpool after a 15-year journey from an academy prospect to a senior squad defender

The Centre-back played a key role in the 2020/21 injury crisis, helping the Reds qualify for the Champions League

Mohamed Salah and several other Liverpool academy players are also expected to depart from Anfield this summer

Liverpool defender Rhys Williams is set to leave Anfield this summer, becoming the latest player to confirm his departure as the club continues reshaping both its senior and academy squads.

The centre-back, who joined Liverpool at the under-10 level, made 19 first-team appearances after being promoted into Jürgen Klopp’s injury-hit defence during the 2020/21 season.

Mohamed Salah and Rhys Williams are among the five Liverpool players leaving Anfield this summer. Image credit: BR Images

Source: Getty Images

Rhys Williams set to leave Liverpool

The English footballer notably partnered Nat Phillips late in that campaign, helping Liverpool secure Champions League qualification with a strong finish.

However, his last appearance for the club came over five years ago, with only a brief bench inclusion in a League Cup tie against Southampton last September in recent seasons.

Williams, now 25, has since been dispatched on loan spells at Kidderminster Harriers, Swansea City, Blackpool, Aberdeen, Port Vale, and Morecambe.

He reflected on social media, saying his journey from joining the Reds as a nine-year-old to leaving as a 25-year-old has fulfilled childhood dreams, thanking the club, staff, and supporters.

In the meantime, according to the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool are yet to publish their retained list, although Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson have also confirmed summer exits, alongside academy departures Josh Davidson and Terence Miles.

The changes form part of the embattled club's ongoing squad transition as several long-serving and young players prepare for new challenges elsewhere this summer period.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh