Salah, Rhys Williams, and Co. to Leave Liverpool in Summer Exit Amid Squad Clear-Out
- Rhys Williams is set to leave Liverpool after a 15-year journey from an academy prospect to a senior squad defender
- The Centre-back played a key role in the 2020/21 injury crisis, helping the Reds qualify for the Champions League
- Mohamed Salah and several other Liverpool academy players are also expected to depart from Anfield this summer
Liverpool defender Rhys Williams is set to leave Anfield this summer, becoming the latest player to confirm his departure as the club continues reshaping both its senior and academy squads.
The centre-back, who joined Liverpool at the under-10 level, made 19 first-team appearances after being promoted into Jürgen Klopp’s injury-hit defence during the 2020/21 season.
Rhys Williams set to leave Liverpool
The English footballer notably partnered Nat Phillips late in that campaign, helping Liverpool secure Champions League qualification with a strong finish.
However, his last appearance for the club came over five years ago, with only a brief bench inclusion in a League Cup tie against Southampton last September in recent seasons.
Williams, now 25, has since been dispatched on loan spells at Kidderminster Harriers, Swansea City, Blackpool, Aberdeen, Port Vale, and Morecambe.
He reflected on social media, saying his journey from joining the Reds as a nine-year-old to leaving as a 25-year-old has fulfilled childhood dreams, thanking the club, staff, and supporters.
In the meantime, according to the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool are yet to publish their retained list, although Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson have also confirmed summer exits, alongside academy departures Josh Davidson and Terence Miles.
The changes form part of the embattled club's ongoing squad transition as several long-serving and young players prepare for new challenges elsewhere this summer period.
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Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh