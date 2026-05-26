Mohammed Kudus and Andre Ayew are among 10 players at risk of missing Ghana’s final squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Carlos Queiroz has named a 28-man squad for the preparatory game against Wales as selection battles intensify ahead of the tournament

The Portuguese coach is expected to trim the squad further, with only 26 players making the final cut for the World Cup

Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz has started shaping his final direction ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after naming a 28-man squad for Ghana’s friendly against Wales.

The selection, announced on Monday, May 25, offered an early glimpse into his thinking.

Mohammed Kudus and Andre Ayew are out of Carlos Queiroz's 28-man squad to face Wales on June 2, 2026, in a pre-World Cup match. Photos by picture alliance and ATPImages.

Source: Getty Images

According to Ghanafa.org, the list featured five goalkeepers, nine defenders, seven midfielders and seven forwards but also left out several familiar names.

With competition for places tightening, a number of established stars now face an uncertain future as the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico draws closer.

The 10 players at risk of missing 2026 WC

Here are 10 Black Stars players who could miss out on the global stage:

10. Ibrahim Osman

A switch to Birmingham City briefly revived his momentum, as the winger impressed in the Championship with pace and direct runs. However, form has since dipped, and with several wide options ahead of him, his World Cup hopes now hang by a thread unless injuries open the door.

9. Joseph Opoku

The former youth international has been in strong touch for Zulte Waregem in Belgium. Yet, limited exposure at the senior international level – beyond a brief appearance against Mexico – has worked against him, making a tournament call-up unlikely. He had 16 goal contributions (10 goals and six assists) in 34 games in the just-ended 2025/26 campaign, per Transfermarkt.

8. Prince Amoako

His fearless display in Ghana’s 2-0 defeat to Mexico caught attention and would have been a wonderful option from the bench in difficult games at the World Cup, but it seems his lack of experience at the national team level might have counted against him. Despite clear talent, the depth in wide attacking roles makes his inclusion a long shot.

Watch a compilation of Amaoko's goals and performance, as shared on X:

7. Derrick Kohn

Since switching allegiance in late 2025, the Union Berlin utility player has been seen as a solution on the left side. But underwhelming performances in his three caps so far, despite a rare assist against Germany, have weakened his case, especially with the more experienced Abdul Baba Rahman returning to the national team setup for the first time since September 2023.

Watch excerpts of Kohn's performance vs Germany, as shared on X:

6. Felix Afena-Gyan

Once tipped for a breakthrough after his emergence under Jose Mourinho's AS Roma team and his role in the 2022 qualifiers, Afena-Gyan's career has been uneven since. Even a decent spell with Amedspor, where he helped secure promotion to the Turkish top flight, has not been enough to earn a place in Queiroz’s recent plans despite a decent outing against Mexico on May 23.

5. Majeed Ashimeru

Injury setbacks have disrupted his rhythm and consistency. Though his ability to progress the ball remains valuable, he has struggled to rediscover peak form, reducing his chances of forcing his way into the final group. Not even a decent showing against Mexico managed to convince Carlos Queiroz for a second test against Wales, effectively ruling out his chances of playing at the global showpiece.

Watch Ashimeru's display vs Mexico, as shared on X:

4. Prince Owusu

With 15 goal contributions in 14 matches for CF Montreal, Owusu's exclusion in the 28-man list to face Wales remains one of the more surprising calls. Despite his productivity and physical presence, he has not been considered in recent selections, even with Ghana’s long-standing finishing concerns.

3. Joseph Paintsil

Another surprising omission is Paintsil. The LA Galaxy forward continues to be overlooked despite steady output in Major League Soccer. After missing the 2022 edition, this latest setback could mean another painful wait, even with six goal involvements this season. What is more worrying is should he miss this year's competition, he would be 32 by the next World Cup, meaning he might not get the chance to showcase his talent at the global showpiece before he retires.

Joseph Paintsil is set to miss a second consecutive World Cup after he was overlooked in Carlos Queiroz's 28-man squad for the friendly against Wales. Photo by Kevork Djansezian.

Source: Getty Images

2. Andre Ayew

Former skipper Andre Ayew faces an increasingly difficult route back into Carlos Queiroz's squad for the Mundial. With limited returns in recent appearances and no place in the Wales squad, his chances of a record-breaking fourth World Cup outing are fading quickly.

1. Mohammed Kudus

Perhaps the biggest headline, Mohammed Kudus remains sidelined through injury after last featuring for Tottenham Hotspur on January 4. The attacker has not played since then, and concerns over fitness appear to have influenced his omission from recent plans. While his quality is unquestioned, lack of match sharpness makes his situation delicate heading into the final selection stage.

Carlos Queiroz's message to Otto Addo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Carlos Queiroz had shared a heartfelt message with Otto Addo after taking charge of the Black Stars.

The Portuguese tactician, who describes himself as a “winning coach,” remains confident of building a competitive squad capable of making an impact on the world stage.

Source: YEN.com.gh