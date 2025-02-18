Antoine Semenyo and his girlfriend continue to share their love journey on social media with another romantic moment

Jordeen Buckley, the girlfriend of the AFC Bournemouth star, received a huge bouquet of flowers on Valentine's Day

The Black Stars striker is having an outstanding campaign in the English Premier League this season

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The girlfriend of Ghanaian footballer Antoine Semenyo, Jordeen Buckley, received a lovely present on Valentine's Day.

Ms Jordeen shared her present, which was a gigantic rose flower with her tens of thousands of followers on social media.

Antoine Semenyo's girlfriend flaunts Valentine's Day gift. Photo: TikTok/ @jordeen_b.

Source: TikTok

In the video shared on TikTok, Semenyo's girlfriend looked excited as she displayed her huge bouquet of flowers.

Semenyo and Jordeen have shared most of their love life on social media, chronicling most of their moments together.

A few days before Valentine, the couple went on a 15km hike, enjoying a romantic time.

Meanwhile, Semenyo's high-flying campaign continued over the weekend after delivering another contribution for AFC Bournemouth.

The 25-year-old provided an assist in Bournemouth 3-1 victory over Southampton in the Premier League.

Semenyo has already netted seven goals and now delivered four assists in the ongoing campaign, his best haul in the English topflight league.

He has also netted two goals in the FA Cup, helping the Cherries reach the fifth round of the oldest Cup competition.

The highly-rated forward has popped up on the radar of several clubs with Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea all showing interest.

Chelsea latest to show interest in Semenyo

With the tops clubs in England showing interest in the Ghana international, Chelsea are the latest to express their desire to sign the striker.

The Blues are without top marksman Nicolas Jackson, who is injured, and Semenyo has been identified as the player who could provide the Senegalese competition.

His outstanding campaign and experience in the league could prove valuable to the London giants.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will face competition from London rivals Arsenal and Premier League leaders Liverpool. Newcastle United have also shown interest after putting a price on striker Alexander Isak.

Semenyo flexes muscle after Southampton win

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo flexed his muscles after starring in Bournemouth's victory over Southampton at Saint Mary's in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Black Stars forward delivered his eleventh goal contribution in the English topflight this season to help the Cherries to a 3-1 win.

Although he was not on target, Semenyo delivered the assist for Bournemouth's third to seal another vital win.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh