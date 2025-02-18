Forgotten Black Stars winger Albert Adomah shared a moment on social media displaying his skills

The veteran winger plays in the English League Two with Walsall after leaving Queens Park Rangers last summer

Adomah played for the Black Stars at various competitions including the Africa Cup of Nations

Former Ghana midfielder Albert Adomah displayed his skills while listening the hit record of singer King Paluta, Aseda.

Adomah, a veteran of the English game, currently plays for Walsall in the League Two.

The ex-Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest player is enjoying a decent campaign with Wallsall, where he has scored four goals and delivered three assists in 28 matches.

In a video shared on social media, Adomah was spotted in a Ronaldinho jersey as he showed his skills. He was also jamming to King Paluta's Aseda song, which is a hit record in the country.

The 37-year-old has not received a Black Stars invite for close to six years, but has 19 caps for the national team, scoring two goals.

Meanwhile, Adomah and his Walsall teammates are chasing promotion to League One. Walsall sit top of the League Two table after 31 matches this campaign.

Adomah is known as the 'king of promotion' after helping Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest secure promotion to the Premier League in the past.

Adomah shares Walsall ambition

The veteran winger is hoping to help Walsall too secure promotion to the third-tier of English football.

Following his signing last summer, the former Villa player admitted he is eager to help the young ones succeed.

"I started off in League Two at my local club Barnet nearly 16 years ago, so now I’m back in League Two where the journey started," he told the club website, as quoted by the BBC.

"With my experience, hopefully I can help the youngsters."

Meanwhile, Walsall manager Mat Sadler has been impressed by Adomah's level of professionalism.

“His professionalism and dedication to keep playing and put himself as the best athlete he can be is unquestionable and that delivery and quality in the final third will be a real force for us this season," he said.

