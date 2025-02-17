Black Stars wing-back Tariq Lamptey played a role following the release of Captain America, the Brave New World

The Ghana international is a big fan of Marvel movies and he is eager to watch the latest Captain America release

Lamptey recently reached hundred Premier League appearances after starring for Brighton against Chelsea

Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey joined Marvel UK in the promotion of their latest Captain America movie, the Brave New World.

The Black Stars and Brighton right-back is a huge fan of Marvel movies and following the premiere of the new release in the UK, the defender shared his thoughts of a good captain.

Lamptey linked his life as a footballer and how leaders should behave to the new movie.

Tariq Lamptey promotes new Captain America movie in collaboration with Marvel UK. Photo: Instagram/ @tariq_lamptey.

"A good captain to me is someone you are able to look up to on and off the pitch. He has good communication skills and he is able to understand everyone because, obviously everyone is different," said Lamptey in a video shared on social media.

"It doesn't have to be someone who is the loudest but you are willing to follow them to the battle," he added.

The superhero movie, which stars Anthony Mackie, Seth Rollins and Harrison Ford will premiere in the United Kingdom this week.

Meanwhile, Lamptey is enjoying a good season under Fabian Hurzeler despite a slow start to his campaign.

The 24-year-old reached 100 English Premier League appearances after starring in the victory over former club Chelsea last Friday.

Lamptey excited by new milestone

The England-born Ghanaian defender expressed excitement after marking his 100th appearance in the Premier League.

Lamptey started for the Seagulls against his former club last Friday at the American Express Stadium, playing full throttle as they won 3-0.

Japanese forward Kaoru Mitoma opened the scoring before a brace from Yankuba Minteh sealed the win.

"Great win, +3points! 100 PL appearances, onwards and upwards many more to go! Grateful to God always," he posted on social media after the game.

Lamptey was given his Premier League debut by Chelsea great Frank Lampard and it was his only game for the Blues in the English topflight. He has since made 99 appearances for Brighton in the Premier League.

