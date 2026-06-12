Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has disclosed the one aspect he fears most about Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz

The pair previously worked together at Old Trafford, where Queiroz served under Sir Alex Ferguson as assistant manager

The Portuguese tactician will now aim to guide Ghana beyond the group stage for the first time since their historic 2010 quarter-final run

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Roy Keane has voiced a key concern about Carlos Queiroz as Ghana prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, warning that the Black Stars could lean too heavily on caution under the experienced coach.

The former Manchester United captain, who worked alongside Queiroz during their time at Old Trafford between 2002 and 2005, offered his assessment during an appearance on ITV Sport.

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane discloses what he 'fears' most about Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz. Photos by James Gill - Danehouse and Ryan Hiscott.

Source: Getty Images

Their professional relationship later cooled after Queiroz’s short spell at Real Madrid, but Keane’s respect for his former colleague’s tactical mind remains evident.

As Ghana gears up for Group L clashes against Panama, England and Croatia, Keane believes the biggest question mark is how expansive – or conservative – the team will be on the global stage.

Keane warns over Carlos Queiroz's defensive mindset

The Irishman did not question Queiroz’s credentials, but he did express unease about Ghana becoming overly rigid in their approach.

He stressed that the Portuguese tactician is naturally inclined towards organisation and structure at the back, a trait he believes could shape the Black Stars’ identity in North America.

"I just hope they don't become too defensive. Because one of Carlos [Queiroz's] biggest strengths is his defensive side of the game," he began.

Keane added that while defensive discipline is essential at major tournaments, balance will be crucial if Ghana are to progress beyond the group stage for the first time since 2010.

He also pointed out that Queiroz has had limited time to fully implement his philosophy, having taken charge just weeks before the tournament following Otto Addo’s departure.

Watch Keane's assessment on Queiroz, as shared on X:

Is Carlos Queiroz a defensive coach?

Since his appointment, the 73-year-old has had only one friendly to assess his squad in competitive rhythm – a 1-1 draw with Wales on June 2.

According to Ghana Media Hub, a planned meeting with Honduras collapsed after the opposition withdrew, leaving preparation slightly disrupted.

Carlos Queiroz delivers tactical instructions as Kojo Oppong Peprah, Prince Adu Kwabena, Inaki Williams and Abdul Mumin listen in the background. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

Even so, Queiroz has overseen a week-long training camp in Washington aimed at building cohesion and sharpening tactical understanding.

According to Ghanafa.org, the squad has since moved to Rhode Island, where final adjustments are being made ahead of their opener against Panama on June 17 in Toronto.

At his unveiling, Queiroz pushed back against the “defensive coach” label, insisting he identifies as a “winning coach” focused on results rather than restraint.

Watch the video, as shared on X:

Ghana’s recent World Cup history offers a reminder of what is at stake, with group-stage exits in 2014 and 2022 still fresh in memory. The ambition now is clear: end a 16-year wait for knockout football.

Despite external doubts and tight preparation time, Queiroz remains confident his side can compete in a demanding Group L and make their presence felt on the world stage.

Ibrahimović backs Ghana to upset England, Croatia

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Zlatan Ibrahimović has backed Ghana to be the surprise team in Group L at the 2026 World Cup, saying they can trouble England and Croatia.

He believes the Black Stars have enough quality to cause upsets despite being underdogs.

Source: YEN.com.gh