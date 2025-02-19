A former board member of Asante Kotoko has picked Pooley as the club's most outstanding supporter of all time

The famous Ghana football fan was knifed to death during a GPL match between Nsoatreman and Asante Kotoko in Nsoatre

The former Kotoko bigwig believes Pooley did more than enough to deserve recognition as the club's best fan ever

In a poignant tribute to the late Francis Yaw Frimpong aka Pooley, a former Asante Kotoko board member has named him as as the club's greatest ever fan, following his tragic death during a Ghana Premier League match.

Pooley, 47, was fatally stabbed to death during a highly chaotic GPL match between Nsoatreman FC and Asante Kotoko on February 2, raising serious concerns and sending shockwaves throughout the football community in Ghana.

Mounted portraits of Francis Yaw Frimpong aka Pooley at the one-week observation event on Sunday, February 16 at the Heroes Park at Babayara Sports Stadium in Kumasi to mark his death

Pooley honoured as Kotoko's greatest supporter

Known for his unwavering loyalty, Pooley had been a constant fixture in the stands at Kotoko games, his voice echoing with every chant and every cheer, and always hoisting his Kotoko flag no matter where the team played.

His passion for the Porcupine Warriors was unrivaled, a love so deep that it extended beyond mere fandom into a true representation of what it means to be a "12th man" for the team. Pooley's commitment to Otumfour Osei Tutu's team and the Ghana's favourite sport earned him the affection and respect of players, officials, journalists, and fellow supporters alike.

Ghana's most successful football club has held their late fan in high esteem, emphasizing their decision to bar themselves from all GFA-organized competitions until they receive a considerable outcome from the murder investigation.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh's sports editor, Gariba Raubil, former board member of Asante Kotoko, Kwaku Amponsah, reflected on the emotional loss while hailing Pooley as the club's most remarkable supporter of all generations.

“Pooley’s contribution to Kotoko as a supporter was unparalleled. He didn’t just support the team; he embodied everything that makes Asante Kotoko special. He will always be remembered not only as a fan but as a symbol of the heart and soul of this club. For me he is the greatest supporter of Kotoko of all time. I know we have amazing fans like Osei Boateng, Kojo Nyantakyi, Edmund Ackah, Bernard Xiel, and many more. But Pooley is the greatest for his dedicated and unrelenting support at games"

2024/25 Ghana Premier League halted

Fans, players, and officials alike have taken to social media to mourn the untimely passing of Mr. Yaw Frimpong, with the GFA announcing stricter reforms aimed at curbing hooliganism in the country's football.

On social platforms, supporters of the team flooded the internet with messages of tribute, sharing personal stories of how Pooley had inspired them to support the club through thick and thin.

Former Kotoko NCC chairman Christopher Damenya and a section of the club's supporters seen at the one-week ceremony of the late Pooley on Sunday, February 16 in Kumasi

100, 000 GHC reward

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Bechem United's 100, 000 GHC reward for anyone who offers valuable information regarding the suspected murderer of Pooley as the Ghana Police Service continues to investigate the appalling murder.

