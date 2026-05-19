The draw for the AFCON 2027 qualifiers has been concluded in Cairo, Egypt, with Ghana handed a challenging pathway to the tournament

The Black Stars will be aiming to bounce back onto the continental stage after the disappointment of missing out on the 2025 edition in Morocco

Qualification action is set to kick off in September 2026, with the decisive final round of fixtures scheduled to wrap up in March 2027

The Black Stars of Ghana now know their road to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) conducted the qualifying draw in Cairo on Tuesday, May 19.

The four-time African champions, who missed out on the last edition in Morocco, will be desperate to return to the continental stage and chase a first title since 1982.

Ghana's path to AFCON 2027 is now cast in stone following the official draw for the competition. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

Ghana discovers AFCON 2027 path

Ghana has been placed in Group C alongside 2023 champions Ivory Coast, as well as The Gambia and Somalia, as cited by Ghanasoccernet.

On paper, the Ivory Coast stands out as the toughest opponent.

However, Gambia have built a reputation as a stubborn side in recent editions, while Somalia will be aiming to continue their growth and chase a historic first qualification.

For Ghana, the draw comes with added pressure after they failed to reach the 2025 tournament, where they finished at the bottom of a group that included Angola, Niger and Sudan.

Qualification format and Ghana’s World Cup focus

The 2027 edition will be historic, with AFCON 2027 set to be hosted across three countries – Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda – in a joint East African project.

A total of 48 nations will compete in the qualifiers, split into 12 groups of four teams.

Below is the full draw, as shared on X:

The top two sides in most groups will advance to the finals, while groups containing host nations will follow adjusted rules depending on final standings.

According to Africa Soccer, the qualifying matches will be staged across three FIFA international windows between September 2026 and March 2027, covering six matchdays in total.

Below is Ghana's qualifying schedule:

Matchdays 1 & 2: September 21 – October 6, 2026

Matchdays 3 & 4: November 9 – 17, 2026

Matchdays 5 & 6: March 22 – 30, 2027

The 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers commence in September 2026 and conclude in March 2027. Photo by NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Ghana turns attention to World Cup

Before then, attention shifts elsewhere for Ghana.

The focus is firmly on the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where preparations include a friendly against Mexico on May 22, followed by a meeting with Wales and a possible third warm-up fixture ahead of their opener against Panama on June 17.

At present, uncertainty remains over the Black Stars’ technical leadership, as head coach Carlos Queiroz is on a short-term deal tied to performance at the World Cup.

For Ghana, the message is simple: rebuild momentum quickly, or risk another frustrating continental qualifying cycle.

Queiroz warns Semenyo, other Black Stars players

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Carlos Queiroz has made it clear that discipline and teamwork will be the main criteria for Black Stars selection ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Even in-form players like Antoine Semenyo and experienced figures such as Jordan Ayew will only earn call-ups if they fit into his strict tactical and collective philosophy.

Source: YEN.com.gh