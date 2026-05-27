Ghanaian actor John Peasah announced a health walk to support his ongoing fight against SPS

He said the walk would begin from Ayi Mensah to Peduase Lodge at 5:00 AM prompt

He urged the public to come in their numbers, pray with him, and support his recovery journey

Ghanaian actor John Peasah, popularly known as Drogba from the hit TV series YOLO, has announced a health walk as part of efforts to create awareness and support for his ongoing health battle.

Drogba of YOLO sends emotional message to Ghanaians. Image credit: John Peasah

Source: UGC

The actor, who has been sharing updates about his condition in recent times, called on the public to join him on May 27 for the walk.

According to him, the event will start from Ayi Mensah and end at Peduase Lodge, with participants expected to gather at 5:00 AM prompt.

In a video announcing the event, Drogba introduced himself warmly before inviting fans, friends, and well-wishers to be part of the exercise.

Drogba called for public support

He said:

“Hello, guys, my name is John Peasah, aka Bra Charles. On the 27th of May, we are going to have a health walk. We want to walk from Ayi Mensah to the Peduase Lodge, and the time is 5:00 AM prompt.”

The actor further urged people to show up in their numbers, adding that the walk was not just about fitness, but also about support, prayer, and encouragement as he continues to fight his condition.

Watch the TikTok video below:

He added

“Come in your numbers. Let’s help pray and support me to fight against the SPS. Your step counts, I won’t lie to you. Come and let me fight against SPS. It is very important. Thank you very much.”

Health walk comes amid his condition

The announcement comes at a time when many Ghanaians have been following Drogba’s health updates with concern. In recent weeks, he has shared videos showing how the condition has affected his movement and daily life.

One of his updates showed the support device he uses to help him sit and move, leaving many fans emotional. He has also addressed false information surrounding claims that businessman Ibrahim Mahama had already come to his aid.

This health walk is expected to become more than just a public event. It is a moment for people to stand with the actor physically, emotionally, and spiritually.

Drogba’s call has already touched many online, especially because of the courage he continues to show despite the pain and difficulties linked to his health condition.

As the day approaches, supporters are expected to join the walk not only to exercise, but also to show that the YOLO actor is not alone in his fight.

John Peasah, popularly known as Drogba from YOLO, attends his father’s funeral as his health battle continues. Image credit: Drogba.yolo

Source: UGC

Drogba spotted at his father's funeral

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor John Peasah was seen at his father’s funeral while dealing with his ongoing health condition.

The former YOLO star shared a video from the sombre event on TikTok with a simple but emotional caption.

The footage of Drogba at the funeral triggered reactions as netizens expressed their sympathy and support.

Source: YEN.com.gh