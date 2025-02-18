Asante Kotoko have announced their decision regarding the GPL's resumption after meeting the GFA on Monday

The Porcupine Warriors earlier announced their decision to not abstain from all competitions after Pooley's death

The popular Asante Kotoko fan was murdered in Nsoatre during a GPL match between Nsoatreman FC and the Reds

Asante Kotoko have announced their decision regarding their re-participation in the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League following their meeting with the Ghana Football Association on Monday.

According to the Porcupine Warriors, their initial decision not to continue playing in the suspended GPL remains unchanged. This follows the death of Francis Yaw Frimpong, commonly known as Pooley, who was stabbed to death during the league match on February 2. Meanwhile, the culprit is yet to be fully identified by the Ghana Police Service.

Asante Kotoko Releases Official Statement on GPL Participation after Meeting GFA. Image credit: @AsanteKotoko_SC and @ghanafaofficial

Source: Twitter

''Asante Kotoko remains deeply pained by the tragic and senseless events that led to the murder of our cherished supporter, Francis Yaw Frimpong. The wounds from that dark day have not healed, and our resolve for justice remains as strong as ever,'' the statement stated.

Consultation with state institutions

The team, managed by Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, also revealed their first team would resume training on Wednesday in order to keep their players in excellent shape and fit.

The Reds, who lost the chaotic game in question, leads the GPL standings with 34 points after 19 matches while Gold Stars follow with the same number of points but with an inferior head-to-head record.

''After careful consideration and consultations with our medical department, the club has been advised that our senior team should resume training from tomorrow to ensure the physical and mental well-being of our players. While the pain of recent events still lingers, we recognize the need to maintain the fitness and sharpness of our squad as we continue to demand accountability for the heinous acts committed against our club and our supporters.''

Kotoko's wider consultations

Moreover, the most successful football club in the country acknowledged broader consultations with key stakeholders of the game including the ministry of sports recreation and Ghana Police service.

''In the pursuit of justice, we have held extensive engagements with the Minister of Sports, Hon. Kofi Adams, the Minister of Interior, Hon. Muntaka Mubarak, and the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare. These discussions have reassured us that the wheels of justice are in motion, and we are convinced that those responsible for this dastardly crime will be held to account. We, however, take this opportunity to plead with the Attorney General’s department to intensify their efforts to ensure that this case is pursued with the urgency and seriousness it deserves. Justice delayed is justice denied, and we will not rest until the perpetrators face the full force of the law.''

Kotoko still boycotts the GPL

Despite announcing that Ogum and his charges will resume training on Wednesday, the Reds

''We also want to make it abundantly clear that this decision to resume training does not in any way alter our stance regarding footballing activities. Our position remains unchanged; we will not compete in any official matches until meaningful and decisive actions are taken to secure justice and protect the future of our game.''

Asante Kotoko remains a symbol of strength and unity, and we are committed to honoring the memory of Francis Yaw Frimpong by ensuring that such senseless violence never happens again.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported former Kotoko NCC chairman Christopher Damenya's glowing tribute for the late Pooley.

