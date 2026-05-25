Carlos Queiroz has unveiled a 28-man squad for Ghana’s preparatory clash against Wales ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The squad features key names such as Thomas Partey and Antoine Semenyo, while Baba Rahman returns to the national team setup

However, notable absentees include former captain Andre Ayew, injured midfielder Mohammed Kudus and winger Joseph Paintsil

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Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz has unveiled a 28-man squad for Ghana’s training camp and upcoming international friendly against Wales as preparations intensify ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The squad, made up of five goalkeepers, nine defenders, seven midfielders and seven attackers, opened camp in Cardiff on Monday, May 25, with training sessions already underway at Dragon Park before the clash on June 2.

After a difficult run of results in recent months, the latest call-ups offer a mix of returning faces, recovery stories and fresh talent as the Black Stars attempt to build momentum before the tournament in North America.

Ghana vs Wales: Carlos Queiroz Releases 28-Man Squad Ahead of 2026 World Cup Preparations

Source: Twitter

Carlo Queiroz releases 28-man squad

One of the biggest talking points from the squad announcement is the return of Baba Abdul Rahman.

The Greece-based defender is back with the national team for the first time since September 2023 following an impressive campaign with PAOK.

The former Chelsea left-back made 35 appearances across all competitions this season, contributing three goals and three assists.

Also making a long-awaited comeback is Ernest Nuamah. The Olympique Lyonnais winger returns after spending close to a year on the sidelines recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Elsewhere, Abdul Mumin has also rejoined the squad after recovering from an ACL setback suffered during his time with Rayo Vallecano.

Midfielder Augustine Boakye of AS Saint-Étienne and Alidu Seidu of Stade Rennais FC also return after lengthy injury absences.

Another notable inclusion is 20-year-old Paul Reverson.

Watch highlights of Reverson's performance, as shared on X:

The youngster, who has impressed within the youth ranks of AFC Ajax, has been invited for further assessment as Queiroz continues planning for both the immediate future and the long term.

Ayew leads big absentees from Ghana squad

Surprisingly MLS duo Joseph Paintsil and Prince Owusu missed out on the 28-man squad despite impressive performances with their respective clubs.

Additionally, there was no room for Mohammed Kudus, who many felt could have gatecrashed the squad list despite not playing actively since picking up a muscle injury in January.

Below is the full list, as shared on X:

Former Black Stars captain Andre Ayew did not make the list.

The Wales encounter is expected to offer several players a final opportunity to impress before Ghana officially confirms its squad for the Mundial.

The Black Stars will begin their Group L campaign against Panama in Toronto before facing England in Boston and Croatia in Philadelphia.

Source: YEN.com.gh