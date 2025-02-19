A Ghana Premier League side has promised a 100, 000 GHC reward for anyone who volunteers information on Pooley's death

The Ghana Police Service is still investigating the gruesome killing of the Asante Kotoko fan

The Ghana Football Association reacted swiftly to suspend the Ghana Premier League following the disturbing occurrence

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A dark cloud still hangs over the Ghanaian football community following the tragic death of passionate football Asante Kotoko supporter, Francis Yaw Frimpong aka Pooley who was sadly murdered at a Ghana Premier League match.

The fatal incident happened at the Nana Konamansah Park in Nsoatre during a GPL Week 19 game between Nsoatreman FC and Asante Kotoko that saw the former win the game 1-0 on February 2.

An image of Pooley mounted on a board during the one week observation ceremony to mark his death at Heroes Park at the Kumasi Babayara Sports Stadium on Sunday, February 16

Source: Original

Ghana Police Service's investigation

The Ghana Police Service immediately launched investigations into the case on February 3, with several suspects arrested and questioned at separate times.

The victim, a 47-year-old man, was reportedly stabbed to death after attending the heated match between Nsoatreman and the Porcupine Warriors.

Eyewitnesses have been sparse, and investigators have yet to uncover substantial leads, prompting the football team to take matters into their own hands by making a public appeal to the community.

In an exclusive interview, YEN.com.gh reported top Kotoko fans' intention to consult ''Antoa'' shrine to seek justice for their slain co-supporter.

Bechem United promise 100, 000 GHC reward

However, in a commendable move, Ghana Premier League side Bechem United, has offered a substantial 100,000 GHC compensation for anyone who can provide crucial information leading to the identification and capture of the person responsible for the Pooley's untimely death.

''Bechem United FC Takes Bold Stand Against Hooliganism, Offers 𝙂𝙃𝘾 100,000 Reward for information leading to the arrest of the murderer of late @AsanteKotoko_SC fan Francis Yaw Frimpong (Nana Pooley)'' the club wrote on X.

Reactions to the tragic incident

The tragic incident has shaken both the local football community and the general public, many of whom are still coming to terms with the senseless loss of life. The victim, known for his unwavering support for Kotoko and the Ghana national teams, was a regular fixture at matches and a beloved figure among fellow supporters and sports journalists alike.

Friends and family have described him as a friendly and passionate fan whose love for the sport knew no bounds, with former Kotoko NCC chairman Christopher Damenya honoring him with a glowing tribute.

In response to the public outcry and the frustration surrounding the slow progress of the investigation, Asante Kotoko reiterated their decision to abstain from all football competitions organized by the GFA until a meaningful outcome from the search is achieved.

A portrait of the late Francis Yaw Frimpong aka Pooley at his one week observation event held at Heroes Park at Babayara Sports Stadium on Sunday, February 16

Source: Original

Bechem's offer of 100,000 GHC has been hailed by many people who see it as a way to incentivize the public to provide any information that could assist the authorities.

@TerkpeteyDugba1 reacted:

''I’m now a Bechem United fan 💯''

@NkansahTV also said

''This is more than love. God bless u people''

@Phooobia responded:

''You are showing love.''

Kotoko make decision on return to GPL

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Kotoko's latest decision regarding the continuation of the 2024/25 GPL season as they announced a return to training of their first team.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh