Ex-Asante Kotoko National Circles chairman, Christopher Damenya, believes history will always remember Pooley

The ardent Kotoko fan was fatally stabbed to death at the Nana Kronamansah Park in Nsuatre on February 2

Pooley raised the bar high for football fanaticism in the country according to the former Kotoko supporters' leader

Former Asante Kotoko National Circles Chairman, Christopher Damenya, thinks late supporter Francis Yaw Sarpong, affectionately known as Pooley, did enough to earn a place in the rich history of the Porcupine Warriors and mentions the two key things the passionate fan will be remembered for.

Pooley was murdered by somebody who is yet to be identified during a Matchweek 19 Ghana Premier League game in Nsuatre on Sunday, February 2.

Former Asante Kotoko National Circles Council chairman Christopher Damenya names the two main things Pooley will always be remembered for

Source: Original

Chaotic GPL game in Nsuatre

The Reds lost the game in question 1-0 but still lead the standing with 34 points in the GPL which has been suspended indefinitely following Yaw Sarpong’s dreadful assassination.

The history of football clubs is often crammed with biographies of players, coaches, and administrators while fans are hardly mentioned.

Pooley, a legend forever

However, according to the ex-Kotoko supporters’ chief, Pooley established himself as one of the most outstanding voices in the stands the Reds have seen in its history while other known fans of the Reds have vowed to seek spiritual justice over the matter.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Damenya believes, without a shred of a doubt, the late fan will be cited in the same bracket as other top figures who served Kotoko with dedication and passion.

‘’Pooley will forever be remembered at Kotoko. He was neither a coach nor a player, but as a fan, he served his team well and promoted Asanteman’s values wholeheartedly. He was there in both home and away games. He was everywhere we played. We will remember him (Pooley) the same way we think of our legends like Baba Yara, Opoku Nti, Opoku Afriyie, and co,'' Mr. Damenya said.

The disheartening incident, which has attracted widespread condemnation from the Ghanaian public, is finally expected to lead to reforms and stricter laws aimed at eradicating hooliganism from the country’s favorite pastime.

‘’For me, I remember him for two main things. He was always seen hoisting the Kotoko flag at games. I will always remember him for that. You know the flag of Kotoko represents Asanteman and so Pooley was promoting Asante Kingdom anytime he hoisted his Kotoko flag high at matches. Secondly, he was always smiling. He was hardly infuriated, and many people will attest to this. Pooley was simply a lovely guy and it is so painful to lose him in this way,’' he added.

The Nsuatre killing of the Kotoko fan is the biggest tragedy to hit Ghana football since the Accra Sports Stadium disaster of May, 9, 2001 where more than 120 people lost their lives during a Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko league match.

Ghana Police investigates Pooley’s death

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Pooley’s death extensively as the Ghana Police Service continues to investigate the murder of the Kotoko fan with many fans hoping for the suspect to be apprehended and face the law.

Since the sad event, the police has arrested and questioned six suspects including former Member of Parliament for Sunyani West, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, who is also Nsoatreman FC’s bankroller.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh