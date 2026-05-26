Veteran Kumawood actress Kyeiwaa has made a return appearance online, causing a massive stir

The movie star was one of the talented actresses who graced the screens of fans back in the days

While many admired her current look, a statement she made about her health has sparked reactions

Rose Mensah, widely known as Kyeiwaa, has caught the attention of fans after a current video of her resurfaced.

Veteran Actress Kyeiwaa Rose Mensah resurfaces, current look ignites widespread reactions. Image credit: @kyeiwa_tutugyagu

Source: Instagram

The Kumawood star, known for her debut movie "Kyeiwaa", was spotted in a video after she made a graceful appearance at an event in Boston, USA.

As joyous as always, Kyeiwaa was looking young and beautiful as she interacted with the guests at the gathering, with many admirers praising her elegant look.

However, a statement she made has ignited widespread reactions as fans questioned whether she was fit.

While staring at the camera, Kyeiwaa, who was dancing with her shoulder, stated that she wasn't feeling well, and she would have displayed her dancing skills.

"I am sick, that's why," she said.

The Instagram video of Kyeiwaa is below.

Reactions after Kumawood actress Kyeiwaa resurfaced

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after the current video of Kyeiwaa resurfaced on the internet.

Sandra wrote:

"Is this Kyeiwaa I used to watch her movies when I was a child? She still looks beautiful."

Anita Yawson wrote:

"She is still beautiful, but did I hear her saying that she is sick?"

Danny1 wrote:

"Did she say she is sick? I hope it is not something we should worry about."

Joana Akosua wrote:

"She’s just a lovely soul."

Willy wrote:

"Growing up, I was afraid of her, I thought she was a witch because of her movies."

Kumawood actress Kyeiwaa’s career struggles

Rose Mensah rose to fame in the 2000s after playing the role of a witch in the movie titled Kyeiwaa. Her iconic performance made the movie a nationwide hit and left her with a new stage name.

She subsequently became one of the most sought-after actresses in Kumawood, appearing in movies including Akurasi Burgers, Ogyam, Akonoba and Ananse Spider Man.

At the height of her career, Kyeiwaa disappeared from the movie scene. She was later discovered to have relocated to the United States, where she was working as a dishwasher.

In subsequent interviews, Kyeiwaa admitted that despite her fame, her career was not lucrative and she had to find other ways to make ends meet.

Below is a TikTok video of Kyeiwaa speaking about her career.

Kyeiwaa abandons her career in Ghana and relocates to the United States of America (USA). Image credit: @kyeiwa_tutugyagu

Source: Instagram

Kyeiwaa happily dances with husband

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress Kyeiwaa and her husband, Michael Kissi Asare, charmed social media as they showed off their dance moves in a heartwarming moment.

In a viral video, the duo put on a beautiful display of love and affection as they danced gracefully at an event while wearing matching black and white outfits.

The video of Kyeiwaa and her husband warmed hearts on social media as many Ghanaians flocked to the comments section to express their joy.

Source: YEN.com.gh