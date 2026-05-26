Alisson Becker Set to Stay at Liverpool Despite Juventus Transfer Interest
- Liverpool have reportedly made a final decision on Alisson Becker amid strong interest from Juventus FC
- The Liverpool hierarchy and Arne Slot still see Alisson as their No.1 goalkeeper
- Details have emerged on why the Brazilian is now unlikely to leave Anfield this summer
Brazil international Alisson Becker now looks increasingly likely to remain at Liverpool FC this summer despite previously agreeing personal terms with Juventus FC.
Liverpool are already preparing to part ways with Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah, and until recently, Alisson also appeared destined for the exit door.
The 33-year-old goalkeeper had been attracted by Juventus’ long-term proposal, reportedly a three-year contract, as he enters the final year of his current deal at Anfield.
Alisson Becker to stay at Liverpool
Despite strong interest from the Italian giants, Alisson Becker's bond with Liverpool has remained positive throughout discussions.
According to TEAMtalk, the Reds were prepared to sanction a move only if the player pushed to leave, while Alisson himself did not want to damage his relationship or legacy at the club.
Meanwhile, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that Liverpool have directly informed the Brazilian they want him to continue as their first-choice goalkeeper next season.
Manager Arne Slot and the club’s hierarchy reportedly still see Alisson as a vital part of their plans, making a summer switch to Juventus increasingly unlikely.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh