Liverpool have reportedly made a final decision on Alisson Becker amid strong interest from Juventus FC

The Liverpool hierarchy and Arne Slot still see Alisson as their No.1 goalkeeper

Details have emerged on why the Brazilian is now unlikely to leave Anfield this summer

Brazil international Alisson Becker now looks increasingly likely to remain at Liverpool FC this summer despite previously agreeing personal terms with Juventus FC.

Liverpool are already preparing to part ways with Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah, and until recently, Alisson also appeared destined for the exit door.

Alisson Becker considers staying at Liverpool despite a reported interest from Juventus. Image credit: Liverpool FC

Source: Getty Images

The 33-year-old goalkeeper had been attracted by Juventus’ long-term proposal, reportedly a three-year contract, as he enters the final year of his current deal at Anfield.

Alisson Becker to stay at Liverpool

Despite strong interest from the Italian giants, Alisson Becker's bond with Liverpool has remained positive throughout discussions.

According to TEAMtalk, the Reds were prepared to sanction a move only if the player pushed to leave, while Alisson himself did not want to damage his relationship or legacy at the club.

Meanwhile, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that Liverpool have directly informed the Brazilian they want him to continue as their first-choice goalkeeper next season.

Manager Arne Slot and the club’s hierarchy reportedly still see Alisson as a vital part of their plans, making a summer switch to Juventus increasingly unlikely.

Source: YEN.com.gh