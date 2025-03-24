Benjamin Asare is set to make his second appearance for the Black Stars ahead of the game against Madagascar

The Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeper travelled with the Black Stars to Morocco for the World Cup qualifiers

The Black Stars are chasing one of the tickets to the World Cup in 2026 in the United States, Mexico and Canada

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare is reportedly set to start for the second game running for the Black Stars in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The 32-year-old shot-stopper impressed on his debut against Chad last Friday as the Black Stars secured a thumping victory over Chad.

Despite his performance, Ghanaians were expecting first-choice shot-stopper Lawrence Ati Zigi to reclaim his place in the team on Monday evening.

However, according to latest report, Asare will start ahead of the Swiss-based goalkeeper.

Sporty FM reports Asare will start in the game against Madagascar in Morocco as the Black Stars eye another win in the March international break.

The Black Stars have had struggled with goalkeeping in recent times with Ati Zigi in and out of the team despite being a regular in the squad.

During the Africa Cup of Nations last year, the St Gallen star lost his position to Richard Ofori, which cost the Black Stars at the tournament in Ivory Coast.

However, he returned for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, keeping the post in four of the six matches as Ghana failed to qualify for the tournament in Morocco.

Asare will be hoping to maintain his place in the team as competition for the goalkeeping department intensifies.

Why Otto Addo prefers Asare?

During the build up to the game against Chad, the agile shot-stopper impressed the technical team.

Otto Addo discloses reason for starting Benjamin Asare. Photo: Twitter/ @GhanaBlackstars.

Source: Twitter

According to Otto Addo, Asare trained better his colleagues during training to earn him a place in the starting eleven.

He said, as quoted by the Ghana FA's website:

"I think he did well in training, we observed all three, we saw a lot of games from all of them. It was a close race. They all did well in training, I have to say. But Benjamin did a bit better. That's why we decided at the end to play.

"For me it’s not about where you play or whatever. It's surely about performance in your club, but also in our training. We had three trainings and he did very well, that's why we chose to play him."

Asare has enjoyed an outstanding campaign with the Phobians, keeping 12 clean sheets in 19 matches in the Ghana Premier League.

Asare makes Black Stars debut

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare has made his Black Stars debut as Ghana thumped Chad in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The 32-year-old, who received his maiden invite for the games in March, was handed a starting role over regulars Lawrence Ati Zigi and Joseph Wollacot.

Asare managed to keep a clean sheet in a decent performance for the Hearts of Oak shot-stopper.

