Spanish La Liga club Real Betis have reportedly shown interest in Ghana and FC Basel centre-back Jonas Adjetey

The defender is said to be high on the list of summer targets for the club due to his performances in Switzerland

Adjetey came on in the second half of Ghana's 5-0 victory over Madagascar in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Ghanaian defender Jonas Adjei Adjetey has reportedly attracted interest from a Spanish La Liga club ahead of the summer transfer window.

The defender, who was part of the Black Stars squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in March, is reported to be in talks with Real Betis.

Adjetey has been in fine form for Swiss giants FC Basel this season, attracting the attention thanks to his swashbuckling performances.

According to AfricaFoot, the representatives of the player, FC Basel, and Real Betis have opened talks over the potential acquisition of the centre-back.

"The two clubs have been in contact for two days. Betis sees him as a future top-tier defender and wants to complete his transfer before his market value increases further. Discussions are still in the early stages, but the situation is encouraging, especially since Jonas is very interested in the move," a source close to the player told the publication.

Real Betis are reportedly preparing an offer of four million Euros to tie the player down in the summer to avoid a higher fee.

Adjetey is said to be interested in the move, with La Liga being a dream destination for the 21-year-old.

The high-flying defender made a cameo in Ghana's 3-0 victory over Madagascar on Monday night (March 24) in Morocco.

Otto Addo shares plan for Adjetey

Meanwhile, head coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo believes Adjetey will play a huge role in Ghana's national set-up.

However, the Swiss-based defender will have to fight for a place in a highly competitive team.

Coach Addo said, as quoted by Sports World Ghana:

“Jonas had an extremely good season last year, especially the last six months at Basel, and he’s started very well in Europe this season. We also have players in local leagues who are close to the national team, and Jonas is one of them.

The Black Stars coach mentioned Adjetey's abilities to win duels, his speed, height and talent in one-on-one defensive situations.

“He had some outstanding games at Basel, and in the end, we decided he was the right fit. At 20 years old, he’s a project for the future, and we’re delighted to have him in the squad. His performances in training have been very encouraging.”

Partey inspires Ghana to victory

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Arsenal star Thomas Partey scored twice during the World Cup qualifier tie against Madagascar.

On duty in Morocco, the Black Stars vice-captain met a swinging cross from Jordan Ayew to put Ghana in the lead after 11 minutes.

The 31-year-old then doubled his country's advantage after the break after meeting another cross from Ayew to finish his brace.

