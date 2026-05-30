Arsenal are preparing for their first Champions League final appearance in 20 years as they chase a historic first European crown

PSG are aiming to become the first team outside Real Madrid to successfully defend the Champions League title in the modern era

Opta’s supercomputer slightly favours the defending champions after running 10,000 simulations ahead of the final in Budapest

Opta’s supercomputer has updated its prediction ahead of Saturday’s Champions League final between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain.

Fresh from winning the Premier League title, Arsenal are aiming to join Europe’s elite by lifting the Champions League trophy for the first time in the club’s history.

Opta Supercomputer Changes Prediction Ahead of Arsenal vs PSG Champions League Final

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The Gunners are appearing in their first Champions League final in 20 years and could become the 25th different club to win Europe’s biggest club competition, including the old European Cup era.

Standing in their way are defending champions PSG, who are chasing another historic achievement of their own.

The French giants are attempting to become the first club outside of Real Madrid to successfully defend the Champions League title in the modern Champions League era, which began in 1992-93.

Real Madrid famously won the competition three seasons in a row between 2015-16 and 2017-18.

Saturday’s final at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest will feature two clubs with relatively limited long-term European pedigree compared to some of the continent’s traditional giants.

However, while Arsenal are still chasing their first Champions League crown, PSG have become one of Europe’s most consistent forces in recent years.

Since 2020, the Paris side have reached more Champions League finals than any other club.

This year’s showpiece will be PSG’s third Champions League final appearance in the last six seasons.

They lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich in the 2020 final before thrashing Inter Milan 5-0 to win last season’s title.

Under manager Luis Enrique, PSG have also become the first team to reach back-to-back Champions League finals since Liverpool under Jürgen Klopp in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

Supercomputer predicts Champions League winner

Opta’s supercomputer currently favours the reigning champions, although only by a slim margin.

PSG have been given a 56% chance of retaining the trophy, while Arsenal hold a 44% probability of completing a famous domestic and European double.

Across 10,000 simulated matches, PSG won within normal time in 43.5% of outcomes.

Arsenal came out victorious inside 90 minutes in 29.7% of the simulations.

The remaining 26.8% of scenarios required extra time and potentially a penalty shootout to decide the winner.

Source: YEN.com.gh